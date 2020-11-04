Heather Dubrow says Kelly Dodd is ‘not human,’ calls out controversial RHOC star for being ‘disrespectful’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has been under fire lately for her controversial comments and questionable decisions. Former castmate Heather Dubrow is the latest person to call her out on her disrespectful behavior.

During a recent appearance on the Poplitically Incorrect podcast, Heather shared her perspective on why some fans have chosen to boycott Kelly.

Heather admitted she could understand their decision and said, “I don’t harbor any ill will. I don’t want to be friends, but I have…nothing.”

A movement to boycott Kelly comes after a picture she posted while wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat. Several people felt the hat was insensitive to the current Black Lives Matter movement.

Heather added, “But, I think that in these days and times, talking about the boycott, if you don’t believe in the Black Lives Matter movement, if you’re gonna be against this, if you’re not gonna understand where we are in our world today and what humans need, you’re not human.”

Despite admitting her dislike for the current cancel culture, Heather continued, “I think in those circumstances, you can understand why someone would be canceled.”

Kelly’s controversial COVID-19 comments

The Drunk Wives Matter hat isn’t the only incident that has landed Kelly in some hot water recently. The housewife made some questionable comments about the pandemic that did not sit well with others.

Kelly, in one of her Instagram stories, told viewers that “no one was dying from the coronavirus in Orange County.”

The Instagram story came weeks after Kelly also suggested that COVID-19 was God’s way of “thinning the herd.”

The backlash Kelly has received over these statements has caused bloggers to boycott her and for castmates to criticize her decisions.

In an interview with ET, Gina Kirschenheiter commented on Kelly’s behavior and said, “I do think that if somebody really has been offended and feels that they’ve been victimized by something that she’s said, I understand if they want to take a stand and they don’t want to watch. She just can’t get out of her own way. I don’t agree with any of it, I don’t like any of it.”

Kelly’s impulsive behavior

Kelly’s recent behavior should come as no surprise to RHOC fans, as she has a history of impulsive behavior and making comments in poor taste with zero regards for anyone’s feelings.

On the most recent episode, Shannon Beador hosted a party to celebrate her new home. One of the party guests, Shannon’s 91-year-old father Gene, was in attendance with his girlfriend who is much younger.

Knowing the age difference between Gene and his girlfriend, Kelly decided to greet him in a less than formal way. When introduced to him, Kelly referred to him as “big d*** daddy from Cincinnati.”

Gene seemed unbothered by the comment but Shannon was horrified.

In addition to her comment at Shannon’s party, Kelly recently upset people when she attacked her new husband Rick Leventhal’s ex-fiance Lauren Sivan.

Lauren posted a picture on her Instagram page of her and Rick’s daughter Veronica, with who she maintains a close relationship.

In the photo, Lauren and Veronica were riding a four-wheeler and the picture was captioned, “You may have a new stepmom but I’ll forever tell people I had you as a teen. Come back soon.”

The post struck a nerve with Kelly and she commented, “That’s funny because [Veronica] told me and Rick she hated you as a teenager tore your face out of every picture…too bad you didn’t have your own.”

The comment was eventually removed and neither Kelly nor Rick have publicly addressed it.

As Heather and other castmates continue to speak out, it will be interesting to see if the movement to boycott Kelly affects the current RHOC season’s ratings.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.