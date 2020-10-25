Kelly Dodd gets catty with new husband Rick Leventhal’s ex-wife

Kelly Dodd attacked her husband Rick Levanthal’s ex-wife, Lauren Sivan, on an Instagram post about her stepdaughter, Veronica Levanthal.

Lauren posted a picture of herself and Veronica riding on an ATV, as reported by Us Weekly. In the picture, Lauren threw up a peace sign while Veronica made the rock on sign with her hands and stuck her tongue out.

Lauren hinted that Kelly may have caused a shift in her relationship with Veronica and even asked her to pay a visit.

“You may have a new stepmom but I’ll forever tell people I had you as a teen. Come back soon,” Lauren captioned the post.

However, Kelly did not take the playful comment lightly. Instead, she used it as an opportunity to diss Lauren and her parenting skills.

“That’s funny because [Veronica] told me and Rick she hated you as a teenager tore your face out of every picture .. too bad you didn’t have your own,” Kelly wrote in the comments section.

Many fans rushed to the comments section to defend Lauren and called Kelly “jealous.”

Lauren was also once a stepmom to Veronica when she and Fox News Correspondent Rick got engaged in 2006. They broke the engagement off before they had the opportunity to wed.

Kelly and Rick Levanthal

Kelly started dating New York native Rick after Real Housewives of New York star, Ramona Singer, introduced the pair in 2019.

Their relationship moved swiftly and Rick proposed after only three months of them dating.

The couple had been splitting their time between New York and California, but ultimately bought a new home together in California.

They tied the knot this month in Napa Valley.

Kelly’s recent controversies

Kelly has been a controversial character both on- and off-screen.

Many Real Housewives bloggers and fans have been boycotting this season of RHOC due to Kelly’s recent actions.

Kelly has been spotted on numerous occasions attending large gatherings without wearing a mask, despite CDC precautions.

When fans have called her out on it, she dismissed their concerns saying that most people survive COVID-19 or everyone that she hangs out with has already had it.

Additionally, she posted a picture of herself wearing a cap that read “Drunk Wives Matter,” in reference to Black Lives Matter.

Many fans believed her actions to be in poor taste. Some even called her racist for not taking the movement seriously enough.

She responded that she supports Black Lives Matter and that the hat was meant to be taken as a joke.

Now, many RHOC fans have called for Bravo to fire Kelly.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.