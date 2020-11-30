Kelly Dodd’s mom is home from the hospital, brother Eric Meza updates RHOC and throws shade at sister?

It seems that Kelly Dodd’s personal views are continuing to cause drama for the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

After Kelly’s brother, Eric Meza, revealed that their mother had contracted COVID-19, many were quick to call the star out for not taking the pandemic seriously enough.

Well now, Kelly’s mother, Bobbi Meza, has managed to recover and has been discharged from the hospital.

Eric says he’s thankful for his brother, doesn’t mention Kelly

Taking to his Instagram, Eric shared a good news post about their mother and her recovery.

In the post, Eric shared a pic of him and his brother, JR, with their mother in the middle.

However, it’s the caption on the post that has fans wondering if Eric is taking a direct dig at Kelly for not being more involved.

Eric captioned the post, “UPDATE: My Mother is discharged from the hospital. She beat COVID19. I’m so happy and grateful to have my sibling/brother who has my mother’s back. A friend loves at all times and a brother is born for a difficult time. He practices what he preaches.”

The caption then continued to explain just how their mother ended up in the ICU, to begin with.

Bobbi Meza, their mom, is a 71-year-old diabetic and, according to Eric, she was prescribed Methylprednisolone, which is a steroid that is apparently dangerous for those with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Eric finished the caption with just a little more shade, “I want to thank all of you who reached out & sent positive thoughts and prayers #truefriends #truefamily You are all life savers and angels! I appreciate and love all of you!! (P.S. this just isn’t the flu).”

Kelly doesn’t seem phased by the pandemic

Since the early onset of the pandemic, Kelly has been vocal in downplaying the virus as well as those who take the recommended precautions.

She infamously claimed that the virus was simply God’s way of “thinning the herd.”

Prior to her wedding, Kelly also shared photos from her bridal shower which included a group of women all crowded together for a photo. None of them sporting masks.

When followers attempted to call Kelly out, she clearly didn’t take issue with her party.

“Looks like a great Covid party!” one follower pointed out on the post.

In typical Kelly fashion, she simply responded, “no one is sick.”

It’s unclear if there’s tension in the family that caused Eric to take a jab at his sister since she has yet to comment. However, it’s wonderful news that Bobbi is set to make a full recovery.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.