Heather Dubrow will be rejoining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County when their new season begins and Kelly Dodd was not shy about her feelings toward her former castmate.

Kelly’s contract was not renewed with the franchise along with Elizabeth Vargas and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

In a social media post, Kelly thanked her fans for their love and support over the last 5 years and declared that “the next five years will be even better.”

Several RHOC gossip pages shared the news of the casting shakeup and fans of the franchise had a lot of mixed emotions.

Kelly chimed in to share her feelings on the announcement and threw some shade Heather’s way and referred to her as a “snob.”

She wrote, “I love everyone, except the snob [Heather Dubrow].”

Despite Kelly appearing to be appreciative of the time she spent on the show, her comment hints that she may have a little resentment toward her former castmate turned replacement.

RHOC fans react to the casting shakeup

While Kelly clearly isn’t a fan of Heather, fans had mixed opinions on the casting shakeup.

Many were excited to see Heather return while others were sad to see Kelly go.

One follower didn’t seem to care for the direction the housewives franchises have gone in general and felt there were too many politics involved.

Viewers will recall that Kelly caused a lot of turmoil this past year with her comments on the pandemic and her political views.

Some had concerns about how entertaining the new season would be and felt the four housewives announced so far, Heather, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Emily Simpson, were an odd match-up.

The remaining cast members for the new season have yet to be announced but rumors are now starting to circulate as many wonder whether more OG housewives will be invited back.

Will Tamra Judge return to RHOC?

Tamra Judge has been vocal about her willingness to return to RHOC

During a recent Instagram Q and A, a fan asked her if it was true that she and Heather might be making a return to the show.

Tamra responded and said, “I know nothing about this! I’d come back as Heather’s ‘friend’ that sounds like a fun roll.”

As of right now, Tamra’s potential return is just a rumor, but fans are eagerly waiting to see who else will be added to the RHOC cast.

While Kelly may no longer be filming with the show, fans can count on her remaining vocal on social media.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.