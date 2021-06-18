RHOC: Kelly Dodd reveals she and husband Rick Leventhal recently contracted Lyme disease

Kelly Dodd reveals she and husband, Rick Leventhal, contracted Lyme disease. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd revealed that she and her husband, Rick Leventhal, contracted Lyme disease while on their recent trip to Turks & Caicos.

The couple, who openly share their love of traveling, recently visited Turks & Caicos for yet another vacation as they celebrated a friend’s birthday. However, it seems that their good time may have caught up with them as Kelly took to her Instagram stories to reveal she had tested positive for Lyme disease.

Captured by All About The Real Housewives Instagram page, Kelly tells her fans and followers of the couple’s positive diagnosis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly reveals she tested positive for Lyme disease, Rick claims to have had it twice prior

In the video, Kelly and Rick are seen sitting at a table discussing the outcomes of their tests.

“We tested positive for Lyme disease,” Kelly says.

When Rick points out the odds of contracting the disease Kelly shoots back, “Well I’ve never had zero. I’ve never been in contact with a tic in my life.”

“I’ve had Lyme [disease] twice. Pills cured it. Hopefully I don’t have it now, but if I do…” Rick responded while downing the medication.

“Well, mine said positive,” Kelly said defensively.

The couple has seemingly had a blast while on vacation, and Kelly shared several pictures and videos to her Instagram of the pair partying it up and having a great time together.

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “a short course of oral antibiotics” manages to cure most cases. In Kelly and Rick’s case, hopefully, they caught it soon enough that they won’t see any lasting effects from the positive diagnosis.

Kelly won’t be returning the Real Housewives of Orange County and blames Braunwyn Windham-Burke for exit

After the train wreck that was Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Bravo recently announced who would be returning and exiting come Season 16. And it turns out that Kelly Dodd is among the cast members leaving the show.

She took to her Instagram to share the news, captioning the post, “The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better. I’m so grateful for all the love and support and [am] so excited about the future #RHOC.”

Although her message is gracious, Kelly then accused her (now) former co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke of being the reason for her exit. Braunwyn also got the ax from the franchise, as did newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and when she reached out to Kelly about their exit, Kelly unleashed on the mom of seven.

She shared their brief text exchange on Instagram and claimed she would still be on the show if it wasn’t for Braunwyn.

In the texts, Braunwyn told Kelly that she hoped she’s “okay” and says she’s there for Kelly despite the fact that they’ve “been through hell and back.”

Unfortunately, Kelly wasn’t having it and wrote back, “This was your fault. We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS.”

While both women are making their exit, Heather Dubrow will be making her grand return to the franchise. So, while some are sad to see Kelly, Braunwyn, and Elizabeth go, the new dynamic between the remaining women will be fun to watch.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.