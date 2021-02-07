Rick Levanthal is to blame for rumors that Kelly Dodd was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County

Rick Levanthal told Kelly Dodd to change her Instagram bio. Pic credit: Bravo

Rick Levanthal, Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd’s husband, is reportedly responsible for leading fans to believe that Bravo fired her from the show.

While rumors have been brewing about Kelly being fired since the wrap of RHOC Season 15, the flames of those rumors were reportedly fanned when fans noticed a change on Kelly’s social media.

Kelly’s Instagram bio was reportedly changed from “proudest castmember of #RHOC” to “proudest veteran castmember of #RHOC.”

While many fans thought that was Kelly’s way of confirming that she was fired, that might not actually be the case.

A source tells Us Weekly that Rick was the one who made the misleading change.

“Rick made the edit Sunday to remove the beverage reference and added ‘veteran’ to reflect Kelly’s longtime tenure on the show,” the source explains. “He never intended to suggest she’s no longer a cast member because she is still with the RHOC franchise.”

Kelly thinks she’s going to be fired from RHOC

While the source implies that Kelly is still a member of the franchise, or at least hasn’t been fired yet, recent installments suggest otherwise.

Kelly herself has even said that she wouldn’t be surprised if she was fired from the show.

Kelly responded to a concerned fan about her future on the show.

“They better not fire you, people are fed up with the cancel culture Love you and your husband together!” The fan expressed in an Instagram comment.

Captured by @realhousewivesfranchise, Kelly responded in a way that surprised her fans. She wrote, “it’s likely to happen,” as a reply.

Kelly Dodd doubles down on controversial comments during the RHOC reunion

While many thought that Kelly would try to redeem herself during the reunion like her attempt on Watch What Happens Live, Kelly did just the opposite.

Andy Cohen gave Kelly a chance to speak out on some of her comments surrounding COVID-19. She directly stated that COVID-19 was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” Viewers have also been outraged as she has posted herself attending large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to Andy’s questioning, Kelly responded, “What do you want from me?” She also continued to question CDC protocols and wondered if a mask really protects people from COVID-19 if pants don’t cover up a fart.

Andy stated that he was trying to help her as he has received so much negative feedback on her behavior. Kelly retorted that she has received negative feedback about Andy too. When he asked if it was because he “doesn’t like Trump,” Kelly responded affirmatively.

Following the RHOC reunion, Kelly was fired from Positive Beverage. Will she also be fired from Bravo?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.