RHOC: Kelly Dodd is forced to issue apology after claiming she caught COVID-19 from Heather Dubrow’s son

Kelly Dodd issues apology to Heather Dubrow and her family. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd recently made a statement that has gotten her in hot water and now she’s retracting her comment. The controversial Housewife recently claimed that she and her husband Rick Leventhal contracted COVID-19 from Heather Dubrow’s son after they attended a party together.

However, now those comments have gotten her in legal trouble as Kelly was just hit with a letter from the Dubrows’ attorney, and now she’s issuing an apology to the family.

Heather Dubrow’s attorney issues letter to Kelly Dodd

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is trying to avoid legal action after getting a letter from an attorney representing the Dubrow family. So she quickly took to social media to retract her statement about contracting COVID-19 from Heather’s 16-year-old son when they attended the same party a few months ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As a matter of fact, Kelly claimed in her video that the comment was simply a joke.

“So I got this letter from an attorney from the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that may sound like truth when in fact it was a joke, and for that, I’m offering my sincere apology,” said Kelly while holding the letter.

“I did get COVID at a party New Year’s Eve and Heather Dubrow’s son and his friends were all there and while I had information leading us all to believe we could have gotten COVID from them because we all–like 24 of us– got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the source of our infection and for that, I apologize,” continued the recently fired Housewife.

Kelly Dodd issues apology to avoid legal action

In the video–which was first posted to Kelly’s Instagram stories and then reshared by another Instagram user– the Real Housewives of Orange County star continued to not only apologize on her behalf but also on behalf of her husband Rick Leventhal.

“I’m going on the record right now to be very clear Rick and I don’t know how we caught the virus and we’re both very, very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family. We hope you accept our sincere apology,” remarked Kelly.

This cease and desist from the Dubrows’ attorney is in response to a comment Kelly made on social media claiming that Heather’s teenage son infected her and Rick with COVID-19 during a party. However, Heather wasted no time in getting her lawyers involved after Kelly commented without any real proof.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.