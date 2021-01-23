Heather Dubrow takes aim at Kelly Dodd, talks cancel culture after RHOC star’s shocking COVID-19 comments

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow isn’t shy about telling it like it is.

She spent her fair share of time in front of RHOC cameras and knows what life is like under the microscope of scrutiny.

Kelly Dodd is no stranger to controversy, and the women she has shared screentime with aren’t either. In fact, Dubrow spent one season of the show with Dodd, and that was more than enough.

What did Heather Dubrow say about Kelly Dodd?

While speaking to Us Weekly, Heather Dubrow was asked about the controversial RHOC star and her comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic. Both of these have been hot topics in the Real Housewives world because of the comments Kelly Dodd has made about them on social media.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum said, “I mean, you know, cancel culture is such a tricky thing because when there’s gray area it’s hard ’cause [it] can ruin people’s lives and careers and whatnot. Having said that, and having not seen exactly what was said, I’ll tell you this: a leopard doesn’t change its spots, right?”

Remember, Heather wasn’t impressed with Kelly Dodd during the season they shared on RHOC. In fact, the two butted heads quite often because of differences between them.

Heather also said, “People show you who they are. And at some point, you have to listen.”

What is the history between Heather Dubrow and Kelly Dodd?

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is when Heather Dubrow was introduced to the show. She immediately fit in with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, with her biggest conflict being with Alexis Bellino.

Flash forward to Season 11 and Kelly Dodd is on the scene. She was very chummy with Vicki Gunvalson during her early years, and her brash and confrontational demeanor didn’t sit well with Fancy Pants.

Their feud was apparently through the reunion taping, and following that, Heather Dubrow revealed she was not returning to RHOC. As such, Kelly Dodd has remained on the show with Season 15 just wrapping.

Comments made by Kelly were done on social media for the most part, though some of her confessionals have been questionable as well. Whether she gets a contract for Season 16 remains to be seen, but based on the drama she brings and the outrageous moments she has been a part of, it would be shocking if Bravo didn’t ask her back.

As for Heather, she hasn’t ruled out a return in the future, but with Kelly on the show, it isn’t likely.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.