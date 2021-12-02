RHOC: Shannon Beador regrets sharing rumor about Heather Dubrow’s husband and his practice

Shannon Beador reveals a major regret. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

There’s a storm brewing on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Shannon Beador is at the center of all the controversy.

Last night, the show’s new season premiered, and it’s gearing up to be a good one. Following the worst season in RHOC history, the network did a major cast shakeup, including the firing of Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

After a five-year hiatus from the show, Heather Dubrow returned to shake things up in the OC, and she will be at the center of the controversy that will play out this season. During the premiere last night, Heather introduced newbie Nicole James to the group.

However, things will get tricky when Heather finds out that years ago, Nicole sued her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, after being unhappy with a surgical procedure done by him.

Shannon Beador was the one who spilled the beans to castmates Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson in last night’s episode, but she’s already having regrets about that!

Shannon Beador regrets revelation about Heather Dubrow’s husband

We will have to wait and see how this storyline plays out but based on the teaser for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, things will get messy.

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Shannon Beador explained why she wanted to keep Nicole’s lawsuit a secret from Heather.

“When you’re on a cast, there’s kind of an unwritten rule that you don’t go after kids or businesses,” explained Shannon.

However, the eight-season cast member had already told two of her castmates about the lawsuit, and they felt uncomfortable keeping it a secret from Heather Dubrow.

Shannon Beador says she didn’t want lawsuit drama to become a storyline

Shannon explained that she didn’t want the lawsuit revelation to become a storyline on The Real Housewives of Orange County during her chat with the media outlet.

“When you film with someone, and you bring up something like that, and there’s a camera rolling, that makes it public information,” said Shannon, “And I wasn’t gonna do that to her, to Terry, or to anyone. No, I didn’t want that to come out.”

Shannon continued, “I would never want to hurt somebody to make information like that public. And if [the viewers] don’t believe me, then there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Unfortunately for Shannon, she spilled the beans, and it’s destined to cause drama, something the mom-of-three says she regrets.

“I shouldn’t have done it. I take responsibility, I shouldn’t have said anything to Emily and Gina because it was never my intent for this to become a story or be shown on camera,” Shannon declared.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.