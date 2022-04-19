RHOC: Kelly Dodd alleged Terry Dubrow cheated on Heather after reunion blowup is revealed

Kelly Dodd makes salacious accusations about Heather Dubrow’s marriage. Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Dubrow and Kelly Dodd have always had a rocky relationship, and that hasn’t changed since Kelly was fired from the show after Season 15.

After Kelly’s exit, she has been critical on social media about the show’s ratings, the Housewives, and their personal lives and has managed to hit below the belt on several occasions.

Kelly has gone after Heather once more, now claiming husband Terry cheated on her.

Kelly Dodd tells Heather Dubrow not to ‘throw stones’

Details on the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion are leaking out, and fans recently found out that Heather claimed Shannon knew that her ex-husband, David, was having an affair long before the news was ever shared publicly.

Heather said in a reunion sneak peek, “I could have blown up your family. I knew David was having an affair. By the way, you knew David was having an affair.” She also admitted in a Twitter post in January that she was holding onto secrets that she might release at the reunion.

Shannon was blindsided by the claim and denied knowing before she admitted she did and responded by saying Heather was “unf**king believable.” Kelly saw this on social media and lept into action, trying to take Heather down.

Kelly commented on an Instagram post, “Don’t throw stones at glass houses HD!! Everyone in Newport Beach knows Terry was banging his office assistant!! (allegedly). Don’t want to get sued a 3rd time!! It’s common knowledge here; ask anyone! HYPOCRITE.”

Kelly posts no evidence or details of this allegation, and Heather has not yet responded to Kelly’s claims. Fans can only assume that Fancy Pants will not take this rumor lightly, as she and her husband Terry are using their solid marriage as the basis of their new show on E!, Seven Year Stitch.

Kelly has stayed in the headlines despite no longer being on TV

Kelly consistently posts about the current cast of RHOC and what she considers low ratings. She said back in December that the ratings were lower than ever, despite being blamed by Bravo for viewers leaving the franchise. She also thanked Bravo for firing her and said the network did her a favor.

Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ??? https://t.co/cVBEIsAbqH pic.twitter.com/v5MjxP7Y7I — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) December 28, 2021

She has also slammed current Housewife Gina Kirschenheiter for the small home she shares with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and their combined six kids. Kelly criticized Gina for having six kids in only two bedrooms and proceeded to brag about all of the material items she has provided to her only child, Jolie, who she shares with millionaire ex-husband, Michael Dodd.

Kelly and her new husband, former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal also announced last week that they are developing a morning news show. The couple currently hosts their own podcast, Rick and Kelly Unmasked.

The two-part Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 reunion airs Wednesday, April 20, at 9/8c on Bravo.