RHOC: Heather Dubrow admits to being hurt by comments made by friend Tamra Judge

Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge’s friendship might be in a bad place. Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge have had a strong friendship since Heather first appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 7. Although Heather left in Season 11 the two remained tight.

Heather made a long-awaited return to RHOC this past season, and Tamra supported her, discussing her on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two T’s in a Pod. Tamra and Fancy Pants, as she affectionally calls Heather, seemed to still be in a good place.

However, recently Heather has spoken out about things Tamra has said about her on the podcast, and she is questioning Tamra’s intentions.

Tamra and Heather have both used their podcasts to come at each other

Two T’s in a Pod discuss pop culture stories and talk in-depth about Bravo and Real Housewives. With that, Tamra and Teddi give their opinions about episodes as they happen, and Tamra has had hot takes about Heather’s relationships on the show. This includes her impression that Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Armstrong spent the season being Heather’s groupies.

Tamra has also said that Heather should have shown more empathy for Noella Bergener as the RHOC newbie was going through a lot, including divorce and her father’s death.

On a recent episode of Heather Dubrow’s World, Heather admitted, “Tamra and I have always had a really good relationship and she and I were texting and fine and normal and then when she put up the picture of us at the reunion of us in our dresses and like scooped it. I texted her and I said, ‘Why did you post that?’ And I haven’t heard from her since.”

It appears that Heather has been hurt by Tamra’s criticisms of the show. “She’s trying to stay relevant, and I mean that in a good way, build a brand, do this podcast, have a career, and I don’t begrudge any of that. And if part of doing a recap of our show is there, that’s fine,” Heather said, adding, “What I don’t like is that if we’re friends… [Why] go negative on me? There’s just been a couple of things that I’ve heard that I’ve gone, ‘Why say that? Why do that?’”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Speaking of their years-long friendship, Heather said, “I always felt like there was a basis of friendship there and mutual respect that when I see those clips in my feed, and people send me things, I feel like, ‘So is doing that podcast or whatever brand you’re building more important than that?’” She continued, “I mean, I guess that’s the answer, my feelings are very hurt.”

Will Heather be back next season?

When it comes to Season 17 of the show. Heather admits she’d like to come back for another season of drama.

“I just feel like the answer is, ‘It depends. I gotta see what happens at the end of the school with my kids and Max and Nicky going off to college. But I mean I think I’d like to come back,” she confessed.

In the meantime, Heather and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, will work on their E! show, called 7 Year Stitch. The series will follow Heather and Terry as they provide marriage advice for couples who are having marriage struggles.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.