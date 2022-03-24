RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter responds to Tamra Judge’s claim that she’s not Housewives material, Tamra claps back

Gina Kirschenheiter responded to Tamra Judge’s shade. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County is getting shady, and viewers are here for it.

Former RHOC star Tamra Judge mentioned that she didn’t believe Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson were “Housewives material” on her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, cohosted by former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp.

During a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Gina addressed Tamra’s claims, which even warranted a clap back from the podcast host.

What did Gina Kirschenheiter say about Tamra Judge’s shade?

When a virtual guest asked The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter about Tamra Judge saying she and Emily Simpson weren’t “Housewives material,” she didn’t miss a beat.

Gina said, “Well, I mean, I’m here, and I’m on the show. So…” And Dr. Jen Armstrong chimed in with “and she’s not,” to which Gina reacted with a shady shrug in agreement.

Queens of Bravo caught the Watch What Happens Live clip and Tamra’s response to what Gina said.

Tamra said, “You’re right. You’re on the show and I’m not. And the ratings show…[shrug emoji]”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 drama

It’s been a season full of drama, both on-screen and off.

Gina Kirschenheiter has ruffled feathers from the beginning, including those of Shannon Beador as she worked to get close to Heather Dubrow.

Noella Bergener doesn’t seem too thrilled with Gina either, and the show’s dynamic switched this season.

Tamra Judge has been off the show for two seasons now, and the ratings are less than stellar, as she pointed out in her clap back. Both she and Vicki Gunvalson left following Season 14. That, coupled with the loss of Kelly Dodd following Season 15’s completion, has been noticed in the ratings.

However, Bravo appears to love Gina, as she has continually been asked to return. She seems to have found her footing and built new friendships with the women who are currently on the show. Gina and Emily Simpson are still BFFs, and her newfound friendship with Heather seems to have weathered the course of filming.

The RHOC Season 16 reunion has already been filmed, which is highly anticipated after how some of the episodes have aired. Some of the outfits chosen by the Housewives have been talked about, including Gina’s. Several viewers asked where they could get her reunion outfit after seeing it was a shimmery crop top and pants set. The rest of the outfits were pastel-colored, giving off an Easter vibe, as mentioned by several fans.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Tamra Judge aren’t on the same page with their ideas of “Housewives material.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.