RHOC: Tamra Judge blasted for seemingly using a filter as fans say she looks ‘unrecognizable’

Tamra Judge looks different in a recent photo. Pic credit: Bravo

Tamra Judge seems to be aging backward.

The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently shared a selfie she took while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2.

She was sporting a high pony and looked all glammed up, which caused critics to ask some questions about whether she used a filter on the photo.

Tamra Judge accused of using a filter and being unrecognizable

While the comment section was filled with plenty of positive posts gassing Tamra Judge up for how beautiful she looks, several also challenged the photo’s authenticity.

The photo was captioned, “Happy Friday 🤎 #rhugt2”

One follower wrote, “What filter is that ? I need”

Another chimed in with, “Almost did t recognize who you were”

Sign up for our newsletter!

And one more threw in a dig, saying, “At a certain age the ‘ponytail’ has got to go.”

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge has been called out for using filters before. Earlier this year, Tamra shared another photo that caught her followers’ attention.

Fans called her out, saying “natural” is better.

What is Tamra Judge up to now that RHOC is in her past?

Coming up, Tamra Judge will star on the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Her best friend Vicki Gunvalson will also be accompanying her on the trip. The other women on the season are Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, and Dorinda Medley, who hosted the women in the Berkshires.

Tamra currently co-hosts a podcast with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp called Two Ts in a Pod. They discuss all things Housewives, have guests on the show, and talk about their personal lives.

There is life after RHOC for Tamra, though many would love to see her back in action. Rumors circulated that she would be back for season 16, but that didn’t happen. It’s likely that Tamra and Noella Bergener would have made good sparring partners had they appeared opposite one another. After all, Tamra called Noella the “village idiot” during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Tamra Judge will forever be synonymous with the franchise despite no longer being on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She made a lasting impact, and she continues to make waves in the Bravo universe, especially when she shows off pictures like the one above.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.