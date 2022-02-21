RHOC: Tamra Judge says ‘every village needs an idiot’ when Andy Cohen asks about Noella Bergener

Tamra Judge isn’t a fan of Noella Bergener on RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

Tamra Judge was arguably one of the most loved The Real Housewives of Orange county stars.

Her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson was chronicled through several seasons, and viewers missed her presence last season. She didn’t return this season either, but she has been watching and has opinions on what’s going on.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Tamra Judge gave her opinion on what’s happening when Andy Cohen asked her about some of the housewives and their performance.

Tamra Judge refers to Noella Bergener as ‘village idiot’

While appearing on WWHL, Tamra Judge weighed in on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Interestingly enough, she gave Emily Simpson props and called her the “breakout star.” It has been a good season for Emily, showing that she is happy in her marriage and things are going well in her life after a few tough seasons.

What Tamra said about Noella Bergener, though, wasn’t as nice.

When Andy Cohen asked about her Noella, Tamra responded, “every village needs an idiot.”

His response to her diss was evident in the shocked look on his face.

Tamra Judge is watching all of the franchises

Now that Tamra Judge is co-hosting a podcast with Teddi Mellencamp called Two T’s in a Pod, she has to stay updated on all things Bravo.

She is watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Andy Cohen asked her about those franchises as well.

Also, Tamra will be a part of the upcoming Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip. The second season was filmed in the Berkshires and included several popular housewives from various franchises. She will be joined by Vicki Gunvalson, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, Brandi Glanville, and Dorinda Medley, who hosted the event.

During her appearance on WWHL, Tamra Judge also confirmed why her friendship with Shannon Beador is no longer intact. She claims that Shannon would not take her calls after she left RHOC, leading to the demise of their years-long friendship. There are no longer the tres amigas, but Tamra is still close to Vicki Gunvalson.

A comeback for Tamra could be in the works, especially if the hints on Watch What Happens Live come to fruition.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.