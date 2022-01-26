RHOC: Tamra Judge slammed for new photo, ‘natural is better’

Tamra Judge looks different in a new photo she shared. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge looks a lot different in a new photo she shared on social media.

With so many filters and facetuning available these days, it’s hard to tell what was edited and who has had plastic surgery.

Tamra is known for her fit physique, so the new photo didn’t show fans anything they didn’t already know. However, it was her face that looked different. Once she shared the photo, followers immediately called her out.

RHOC fans call out Tamra Judge

The RHOC alum posted the new photo on Twitter, and it immediately drew plenty of attention.

Followers wanted to know what happened to her face and speculated whether or not she had undergone surgery.

One follower asked, “Whose face and shoes though??”

Another chimed in, saying, “I’m so tired of the filters (or cosmetic surgery). She’s always been one of my favorite housewives and naturally beautiful. They are not being a good example for other women. Natural is better…”

And one more added, “How old is too old to continue to seek attention?”

Other Housewives have faced similar critiques

While Tamra Judge looks different, she isn’t the only Housewife who has been called out for using filters or facetuning her photos.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks was recently called out for a photo she shared earlier this month. Her followers asked if she was “morphing into Khloe K” because her face looked that different.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin also shared a photo not too long ago, and she looked unrecognizable. Followers were stunned to see the work she had done, and in her The Real Housewives of New Jersey tagline for the upcoming season, Jennifer confirms her nose job.

What is Tamra Judge up to now?

Despite not being on The Real Housewives of Orange County anymore, Tamra Judge is still one of the most recognizable faces across the franchises.

She recently joined forces with RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp to launch a podcast. The two have been making waves with their commentary about the Bravo universe, and their guests have been decent so far too.

It’s unlikely that Tamra will return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, even though viewers would love it. She keeps busy, and she has retained her status, even without the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.