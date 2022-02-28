RHOC: Kelly Dodd calls Noella Bergener ‘fake,’ says she’s ‘just like Braunwyn’

Kelly Dodd called Noella Bergener “fake.” Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Noella Bergener is nothing if not polarizing.

Viewers have weighed in about the newest RHOC addition, which wasn’t good.

This is the first season without Kelly Dodd in several years, and she is still giving her opinion about what’s happening in Season 16 even though she is no longer a part of the franchise.

Kelly Dodd calls Noella Bergener ‘fake’

In an interview with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show, Kelly Dodd talked about all things The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The former RHOC star commented that the relationships on the show aren’t real. Kelly insists that the friendships are forced, and viewers see it.

When asked about Noella Bergener, Kelly referred to her as “fake” and revealed that she is just like “Braunwyn.” She also spilled that Noella calls her for advice and dubbed her “annoying.”

RHOC fans aren’t super impressed with Noella either. After she arrived in Mexico late and acted up, they voiced their concern on social media.

Noella Bergener had a tough freshman RHOC season

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is Noella Bergener’s first. It isn’t all sunshine and roses for the newbie housewife, especially as her marriage fell apart while filming.

Her husband, James Bergener, moved out and filed for divorce while Noella was filming. She laid it out there for her costars to help her through, and it wasn’t a comfortable thing to navigate for anyone. There has been a lot of focus on Noella and the divorce, and that seemed to get under the skin of some of the other women in the cast.

Noella has also butted heads with Heather Dubrow. The two women exchanged words over the gift Noella gave Heather’s daughter that was inappropriate. While it was confirmed that it was not done intentionally, it still made for a very uncomfortable moment in front of the other women while they were in Cabo.

Things aren’t going well for Noella Bergener on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Kelly Dodd isn’t part of the cast this season, but she has been keeping up to discuss it on her podcast and give her opinions. She seems to have Noella pegged as “fake” and “annoying,” which isn’t too different from what viewers have voiced.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.