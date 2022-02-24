Kelly Dodd admits she hates Heather Dubrow, blasts RHOC star for forcing her off the show 

Kelly Dodd hates Heather Dubrow for getting her fired. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Kelly Dodd has some choice words for her former costar.

Kelly is changing her tune about her firing from The Real Housewives of Orange County. She teased on Twitter about getting her own show this week.

The former housewife previously blamed costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke for her departure. She has a new target now, however, and that is Heather Dubrow.

Kelly appeared on the podcast Hoe-cial Media With Marc MacNamara and John Hill on Monday. In true Kelly fashion, she spilled some tea. She suggested that it was Heather’s fault that she was no longer on the show. She expressed the mutual dislike that the reality stars share for each other.

Kelly Dodd hates RHOC’s Heather Dubrow, blames her for firing

The host of Hoe-cial Media asked Kelly where she stood with Heather, and Kelly did not mince words.

She sighed and said, “I hate her.”

The hosts clapped and laughed at Kelly’s blunt response.

Kelly elaborated on why she hates Heather Dubrow and said she heard from a well-placed source that Heather demanded Kelly’s removal from RHOC in order to rejoin the show.

The source of the rumor is none other than RHOC alum Tamra Judge, who left after Season 14.

Kelly continued, “Tamra said that she (Heather), like, one of her negotiations was to not have me on.”

Finally, Kelly said, “We don’t like each other at all.”

Heather appeared on Seasons 7 through 11 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and returned for Season 16. Kelly appeared on Seasons 11 through 15 and left the show last year.

Kelly reacted to episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 on her YouTube channel Rick and Kelly UNMASKED, with her husband Rick Leventhal.

RICK & KELLY’S RHOC EPISODE 10 RECAP SEASON 16!

Watch this video on YouTube

In previous responses to Kelly’s digs, Heather has called Kelly “pathetic,” sharing a mutual dislike for the former housewife.

Kelly Dodd previously blamed ‘woke’ Braunwyn for her firing

Before her latest allegations, Kelly blamed Braunwyn Windham-Burke for being fired from the show. According to Kelly, Braunwyn’s woke and political stances caused both stars to get the ax.

Kelly responded by saying, “This was your fault. We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political “woke” BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive, and your phony storylines didn’t help either. “

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.