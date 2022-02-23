RHOC: Kelly Dodd teases possible new show following Bravo firing

Kelly Dodd may be getting her own show. Pic credit: Bravo

Kelly Dodd was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County following a tough season.

The RHOC star had been quite outspoken about several political issues, which caused an uproar among viewers.

Despite most of her outrageous moments happening on social media, Bravo felt firing her was the way to go as a major casting shakeup happened as Season 15 ended. Not only was Kelly fired, but Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were also given the boot.

Kelly Dodd teases own show

On Twitter, Kelly Dodd spoke up about how her RHOC firing may have been a “blessing” as new things are on the horizon.

She tweeted, “For those of you who keep saying I got FIRED FROM #RHOC !! It was a blessing [smiling emoji with hearts]a production company reached out to do my own show !!! Wish me luck !!!”

The reality star has been busy since she last filmed for The Real Housewives of Orange County. Kelly and her husband, Rick Leventhal, have a podcast discussing plenty of housewives stuff. It’s not only RHOC, either. The pair is quite funny, which may be one of the reasons a production company has reached out.

Kelly Dodd on RHOC

It was a wild run for Kelly Dodd on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She joined the franchise during Season 11 and, through the years, butted heads with several of her castmates.

Kelly wasn’t a fan of Heather Dubrow, and there’s been speculation that since Fancy Pants returned for Season 16, that may have been a reason Kelly was shown the door. The women only filmed one season together, and Heather walked away after Season 11.

Things spiraled ahead of Season 15 when Kelly became vocal about her politics. She posted photos and tweets, which caused problems for her on social media. Most notably, her “Drunk Wives Matter” caused the biggest stir. Kelly revealed she was fined by the network ahead of her firing from the franchise for the moment.

Moving way from RHOC hasn’t put a damper on Kelly Dodd’s life. She is busy doing several things with Rick Leventhal, much of what they share on social media. They are flipping houses now, which is a big undertaking. Everything seems to be going well, and with a possible show deal, Kelly and Rick could be even busier soon.

