Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal plan to flip houses, may return to reality TV

Kelly and her husband Rick are teaming up for another new business venture. Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal, plan to flip houses and may return to reality TV to do it.

It’s no secret Kelly was fired from RHOC after Season 15. Kelly hasn’t been holding back dissing the show or Bravo since she was axed. She even reignited her feud with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier over a comment about The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 ratings.

However, Kelly isn’t fixated on her past on RHOC. Despite dishing the show each week on her podcast, Rick & Kelly UNMASKED, Kelly remains focused on her future.

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal plan to flip houses

Last year, Kelly and Rick were left with a lot of free time after they both became unemployed. Rick left his job at Fox News the same week Kelly was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

They chose to take advantage of the time and begin a new career together. According to the New York Post, Rick and Kelly bought a home they plan to turn into a boutique hotel. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is a fixer-upper in Palm Springs.

“I like something that is really ugly in the beginning, and then you can make it beautiful,” Kelly shared with the website.

The couple dropped $715,000 to purchase the home, kicking off their new business venture.

“Our goal is to build a portfolio of homes. I’ve always wanted to get into the house-flipping business, and I used to work in construction when I was 19 years old,” Rick expressed.

Along with their Palm Springs house, Kelly and Rick are renting out their Westhampton home. They plan to renovate that house once the Palm Springs one is finished.

Rick and Kelly may return to reality TV

There’s no question that real estate shows, especially fixer-upper type shows, are extremely popular in the reality TV world.

Kelly and Rick are aware their forte into flipping houses is also an opportunity to return to reality television. They have been working to find the best opportunity to combine the two.

“We already have producers reaching out to us wanting to do home-renovation types of shows. But we are exploring our options and seeing what the best deal is for us,” Kelly spilled to New York Post.

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal enjoy working together to build their real estate business. The RHOC alum plans to keep fans updated on her new career and a possible return to reality television via the couple’s podcast.

What do you think of Kelly maybe returning to reality TV?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.