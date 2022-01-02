RHOC: Andy Cohen responds after Kelly Dodd throws shade at Season 16 ratings

Andy Cohen corrected former RHOC Kelly Dodd after she threw shade at Season 16. Pic credit: Bravo

Andy Cohen had the perfect clap back after former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd attempted to throw shade at the franchise’s newest season.

Season 16 marked the beginning of what Andy previously referred to as a “reboot” for the franchise. After a disastrous Season 15, Bravo opted to shake things up by letting go of certain cast members, including Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. Newbies Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong joined the cast along with returning Housewife Heather Dubrow.

After a tumultuous season with her castmates, Kelly Dodd exited RHOC at the end of Season 15. And while many thought that would be the end of her throwing shade and giving snarky remarks, it has seemingly only fueled her to make her opinions known on social media.

In a recent tweet, Kelly attempted to come after the RHOC franchise by throwing shade at the viewer numbers. What she probably didn’t anticipate was Andy’s clear response.

Andy Cohen claps back after Kelly Dodd attempts to shade RHOC Season 16 viewer numbers

Over on Twitter, Kelly shared a laugh at the RHOC Season 16 numbers and questioned how the reboot was going considering some RHOC viewers perceived her as Season 15’s ratings issue.

“Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ???” she wrote.

Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ??? https://t.co/cVBEIsAbqH pic.twitter.com/v5MjxP7Y7I — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) December 28, 2021

However, Andy wasn’t about to take the insult laying down. Instead, he responded with a direct, but matter-of-fact, correction for Kelly.

“Good morning!” he responded. “Reboot going great. Feel like a return to form for #RHOC.”

He continued to inform Kelly about how the numbers for a show are really counted.

“Look at the delayed numbers, not live,” he wrote. “That’s what’s measured.”

Kelly Dodd has been outspoken about RHOC Season 16, Heather Dubrow shades her back

Season 16 of RHOC saw the return of Heather Dubrow. Although not as polarizing as Kelly, Heather is certainly a required taste. But it’s not just Heather that Kelly has recently come after. In fact, it was another former castmate who received her latest bout of criticism.

During a recent recap of an RHOC episode, Kelly sat down with her husband Rick Leventhal to dog Shannon Beador following her fight with Heather. According to Kelly, Shannon is clearly afraid of Heather, which is why she quickly apologized after their spat.

Funnily enough, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Heather seized the opportunity to take a dig of her own.

While playing a game of rapid-fire questions, Andy asked Heather, “Do you regret calling Kelly Dodd trash to her face while in the Sprinter to the Ireland airport?”

Shaking her head, Heather instantly replied, “No.”

Since the season is still unfolding, Kelly is bound to have plenty more shade to throw.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.