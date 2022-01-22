RHOC viewers turn on Noella Bergener after latest episode plays out

Noella didn’t win over the RHOC viewers after the most recent episode. Pic credit: Bravo

Noella Bergener is the newbie in the OC, and it looks like she’s already rubbed The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers the wrong way.

On the most recent episode of RHOC, Noella arrived in Cabo way later than the rest of the women. She complained about Heather Dubrow not waiting to greet her, yet her delayed arrival was entirely her own fault. Noella had to go back and get the right documents to travel.

While in her confessional, she bragged about only flying private and how she had no idea what she’d need to fly to Cabo because she was accustomed to a different lifestyle.

RHOC viewers voice disgust over Noella Bergener

As the episode aired and in the days following, Noella Bergener rubbed The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers the wrong way.

One RHOC viewer wrote, “Noella is insufferable. The lack of self awareness is BEYOND. #RHOC”

One RHOC viewer wrote, "Noella is insufferable. The lack of self awareness is BEYOND. #RHOC"

Another chimed in, saying, “Everyone after spending 15 minutes around Noella #RHOC”

Another chimed in, saying, "Everyone after spending 15 minutes around Noella #RHOC"

One more called out Noella for the “gift” she gave to Heather Dubrow’s daughter, Max. They said, “Why the f**k would Noella give Heathers teenage daughter sex playing cards. It wasn’t a bachelorette party.. #RHOC#Bravo@BravoTV”

What’s Noella’s storyline on RHOC?

Noella Bergener is currently going through a separation and impending divorce while the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County airs.

She has talked about her husband, James “Sweet James” Bergener, leaving and having her served with divorce papers. She mentioned him shutting off all of the credit cards and called out Nicole for being a bad friend after she melted into a puddle of tears in a public establishment.

RHOC fans also weighed in on that after Noella admitted to talking about Gina Kirschenheiter’s home with former RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke. One wrote, “Noella has balls. She is an entitled brat for no reason. Her ambulance chaser is going to leave her penniless. Who is she to talk about Gina’s house? #RHOC”

One wrote, "Noella has balls. She is an entitled brat for no reason. Her ambulance chaser is going to leave her penniless. Who is she to talk about Gina's house? #RHOC"

There’s talk about whether Noella Bergener will be asked back for another season following the public outcry of dislike. While there are some who love her version of messy and stirring the pot, many more aren’t keen on the entitlement she oozes as she continues to butt heads with the RHOC women.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.