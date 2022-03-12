RHOC viewers weigh in on Season 16 ‘Easter’ reunion looks

The RHOC Season 16 reunion looks are serving “Easter” vibes. Pic credit: Bravo

The Season 16 reunion for The Real Housewives of Orange County was filmed earlier this week.

After a very dramatic season, the reunion should offer insight into where things went wrong for Noella Bergener and her introduction to the group.

New friendships were formed while others fell apart, and Andy Cohen lives for the mess, so you can bet it will all be discussed.

The biggest question revolves around who was best dressed for the reunion. Who won with their look? Who was the worst dressed?

RHOC reunion looks give ‘Easter’ vibes

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion looks were leaked, and every woman was wearing a pastel-like color, except for Gina Kirschenheiter, who chose a shimmery off-white outfit.

Immediately, viewers sounded off in the comments about the “Easter” vibe the ladies gave off and who was best dressed for Season 16.

One viewer wrote, “Giving Easter 🐣”

Another said, “Shannon looks amazing”

And one more agreed that Shannon looked the best.

Another comment also mentioned Easter, saying, “Easter egg vibes 🐣”

Which lady was the best dressed for the Season 16 reunion?

First, the seating arrangement is very telling. Andy Cohen sits in the middle, splitting the ladies up on two couches.

Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow received the spots closest to Andy, with Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter in the middle seats and newbies Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong, the furthest from the host.

The comment section overwhelmingly believed that Shannon was the best dressed of the night. She was reunion ready, which isn’t surprising given she’s done several of these over the years.

One follower wrote, “Shannon for the win????!!!!”

Another chimed in with, “Shannon’s look🔥🔥🔥”

Some other ladies got shoutouts for their looks, but Shannon was overwhelmingly the winner in the comment section. She chose the perfect dress, which wasn’t too bright.

The pastel theme reminded followers of Easter, and it will be interesting to see what social media has to say when the RHOC Season 16 reunion begins airing. It’s nearing the end of the season now, and with so much to work out among the ladies, it may be just as intense as some of the episodes.

Which look is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.