RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter rocks ‘slayage’ in new confessional look

Gina Kirschenheiter has found her style footing. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County is ready to begin the second half of the season, and the mid-season trailer promises more drama is to come.

Along with the back-end of the season, new confessional looks will be debuting. Gina Kirschenheiter had a tough time finding her look, but she is knocking it out of the park this year.

Gina debuted her updated confessional look earlier this month, proving that she knows exactly what works this time around.

Gina Kirschenheiter debuts confessional for RHOC Season 16

This confessional look for Gina Kirschenheiter is on point.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the look and wrote, “Third and final look for season 16! #sneakpeek#rhoc16#rhoc love you @melissaaceves7”

Immediately, the comment section lit up with fire emojis, signaling Gina’s look was a hit with fans and followers.

Several former Housewives chimed in to gas her up. Former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi commented that Gina was “So stunning,” and RHOD fan-favorite Stephanie Hollman said, “This look is gorgeous 🔥”

The official Bravo TV Instagram account also got in on the action, writing, “The slayage of it all 😍🙌”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Season 16 of RHOC is Gina Kirschenheiter’s time to shine

The Real Housewives of Season 16 has been big for Gina Kirschenheiter. She is finding her footing, her friendship with Emily Simpson is stronger than ever, and she is on Heather Dubrow’s good side.

Her style and hair are on point, and things appear to be going well in her relationship.

Drama is headed her way, though, especially after the mid-season trailer saw Shannon Beador‘s boyfriend, John, saying, “F**k Gina.” The friendship between the current OG RHOC cast member and the three-season younger Housewife has deteriorated since the beginning of Season 16. It doesn’t look like anything is getting better, and by the time the reunion is filming, there will be tea to spill.

Gina has done her best to ensure Noella Bergener is part of the group, even going as far as convincing Heather to invite the newbie on the Cabo trip. As that plays out, viewers are finding it hard to like Noella, and Gina even appeared to be shocked by her behavior on the most recent episode of RHOC.

As Gina gears up for her new confessional look to drop in the upcoming episodes, followers are gassing her up about how fantastic she looks.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.