RHOBH: Teddi Mellencamp confirms melanoma, reveals she’s ‘grateful’ for diligent friends

Teddi Mellencamp confirmed her melanoma. Pic credit: Bravo

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp revealed that her recently removed mole was melanoma.

The reality TV star announced the news to her followers and talked about how she was feeling and what the next steps will look like for her.

This all came about pretty fast, with RHOBH star Kyle Richards urging her friend to get looked at immediately.

Teddi Mellencamp reveals the mole was cancerous

On Instagram, Teddi Mellencamp followed up her post about the initial mole removal with confirmation that it was melanoma.

She shared some graphic photos of the mole and the incision to remove it.

Teddi captioned her post, “Got my results back and it’s good news: melanoma in situ which means the cancer cells were contained in that area of my skin and have not spread any deeper! I feel blessed and relieved but also grateful to have diligent friends and doctors to watch out for me. I’ll now need to have 3-month checkups, while always making sure to wear sunscreen (a given, I know!) and protective clothing. I really hope that in sharing all of this, I can encourage all of you to get your skin checked annually— if I hadn’t gone in, I don’t want to think about how it could have gone differently. Our skin is something a lot of us take for granted but not me anymore— and I hope not you either 💕 #melanomaawareness”

What is Teddi Mellencamp up to now?

Currently, Teddi Mellencamp cohosts Two T’s in a Pod with former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. The two talk about all things Bravo and Housewives, often interviewing some of the network’s top talent.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teddi recently competed on Celebrity Big Brother. She was the first one evicted but returned to vote for the winner as part of the jury.

There have been some hints that Teddi may return to the Bravo universe, though it won’t be on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That cast is already locked down, and the new season should debut in the coming weeks.

For now, Teddi is “grateful” for “diligent friends” who took the time to look out for her. The melanoma could have been much worse, but it turned out to be the best-case scenario.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.