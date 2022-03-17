RHOBH: Teddi Mellencamp thanks Kyle Richards as she reveals possible melanoma

Teddi Mellencamp is revealing her melanoma scare. Pic credit: Bravo

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about a recent melanoma scare.

She is thanking her good friend and current RHOBH star Kayle Richards for urging her to get a mole checked out after she noticed it had changed.

While Teddi is unsure whether it is melanoma as she awaits test results, she felt it was important to remind followers to get their skin checked yearly.

Former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp has mole removed, talks possible melanoma

On Instagram, Teddi Mellencamp shared a few photos and talked about her recent melanoma scare.

She was all dolled up for filming, but a very thick bandage was visible under her pink shirt. That was the spot where she had a mole removed, which was very likely melanoma.

The former RHOBH star also showed a photo of the mole and the area where it was removed, including the stitched-up wound. It is graphic and raw, which is why she didn’t use it as the cover photo for her Instagram PSA.

Teddi wrote, “On my way to work which is why I am all glammed up. However, this is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks. I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal. I am doing my best to stay present and positive as I head to 🎥 today. Grateful that I am busy to keep my mind from racing as I await the results. I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others. Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin. Give me a 💕 if you have recently gotten a check or are booking one today. *if you don’t want to see it don’t swipe.”

What has Teddi Mellencamp been doing since leaving RHOBH?

Most recently, viewers may have seen Teddi Mellencamp on Celebrity Big Brother. She was the first one voted out, so she could watch the show live before returning to vote for who she felt should win the game.

Also, Teddi is co-hosting a podcast with former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. Their Two T’s In A Pod podcast is one to listen to as they spill the tea, and their guests are often current in the world of pop culture.

Despite no longer being a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, she remains close with Kyle Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.