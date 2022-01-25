Teddi Mellencamp says not all RHOBH cast supported Dorit Kemsley after home invasion

Teddi is throwing shade at some of her former RHOBH colleagues. Pic credit: Bravo

Teddi Mellencamp says not all the RHOBH cast supported Dorit Kemsley after her home invasion last fall.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has made it perfectly clear she is protective of her friend Dorit. Teddi blamed former RHOBH friend Dana Wilkey for the invasion following the horrific incident. Plus, Teddi was spotted at Dorit’s house the next day to be there for Dorit in her time of need.

Now Teddi has dissed one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies while sticking up for Dorit.

The latest RHOBH drama comes courtesy of Dorit appearing on Teddi’s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod. Teddi hosts the podcast with The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge.

Dorit was there to share an update on her life and dish Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The subject of the October home invasion was brought up with the two hosts asking if Dort felt supported by her cast members.

“Incredibly, I will say that, and you know I have chills even saying that,” Dorit spilled. “Yeah, everybody has been incredibly supportive and kind, and I am so grateful for that. You know. Really the outpouring of love and support that I received, even beyond the girls in the group, it’s just been incredible, heartwarming, and has helped me so much in this journey for sure.”

After sharing RHOBH Season 12 only has four weeks of filming left, Dorit said goodbye to Tamra and Teddi. As they recapped the interview, Teddi disagreed with one thing Dorit shared.

“I don’t know that everybody was 100 percent supportive all the time. I feel like I heard rumblings that somebody wasn’t the greatest. But I’m not going to say who,” Teddi spilled.

Did Garcelle Beauvais support Dorit in her time of need?

Dorit and Garcelle Beauvais have butted heads a lot since The Real host joined RHOBH in 2019. Their feud sparked Tamra to inquire if Garcelle was the cast member Teddi was talking about.

Teddi did confirm that Garcelle wasn’t the person she was referring to who didn’t support Dorit. As Tamra pushed for more details, Teddi simply laughed and would not say anything else.

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards were all spotted at Dorit’s house the day after the invasion. Those three and Garcelle can all be eliminated, which leaves Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton as the person Teddi is referencing.

Perhaps Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will shed light on who Teddi Mellencamp thinks didn’t support Dorit Kemsley.

Who do you think Teddi is talking about?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.