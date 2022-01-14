RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley admits she opened up about her home invasion on the show, says ‘I showed it all’

Dorit is an open book when it comes to sharing her life on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley admits she opened up about her home invasion on the show, saying, “I showed it all.”

Season 12 of RHOBH had just started filming when Dorit was held at gunpoint while men robbed her house last October. Dorit pleaded for her life while her two young children slept down the hall peacefully.

The blonde beauty recently shared why she returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her traumatic ordeal. Now Dorit has let RHOBH fans know she will not be shying away from the topic on camera.

While appearing on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Dorit revealed how she was doing three months after the horrific incident.

“I’m doing okay—one foot in front of the other. I’m looking for joy, mostly within the family. I’m doing what I need to do to just heal and come out the other side,” Dorit shared.

The Bravo personality then admitted she opened up about the home invasion on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I showed it all, what I was going through. The show’s crew were there for the entire process. I was very open and very honest. I’ve done therapy, and I’ve done what I need to do to kind of progress, and you’ll see all that in the new season,” she expressed.

Dorit spilled she went “straight into filming” after her ordeal. The reality TV star will give viewers a look into what she endured following the home invasion, including keeping the incident from her children.

Dorit from RHOBH keeps a low profile

Along with the home invasion, Dorit was dealing with the aftermath of her husband Paul “P.K.” Kemsley’s DUI arrest. PK was arrested in November after leaving a dinner where he had some wine.

All of the trauma prompted Dorit to take a social media break. PK was the first to break the news last week. Dorit returned to Instagram this week for a special occasion but isn’t back to posting yet.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will feature Dorit Kemsley getting real about the home invasion ordeal she endured. Filming is still underway for RHOBH, so it will be a while before the show hits Bravo airwaves.

Other storylines fans can expect to see on the upcoming season include Lisa Rinna’s mom, Lois Rinna, and more of Erika Jayne’s legal woes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.