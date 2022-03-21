Here’s where you can get Gina Kirschenheiter’s Real Housewives of Orange County reunion look

Gina Kirschenheiter’s Season 16 reunion look has gotten a lot of attention. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gina Kirschenheiter has created quite a stir with the outfit she chose for the Season 16 reunion.

It looks like the theme might have been something pastel-like, as several of the other women looked like they were fit for an Easter celebration.

Gina’s was the most casual, which got followers wondering where she bought the two-piece outfit she proudly wore while sitting down with the other RHOC women and host, Andy Cohen.

Where can you get Gina Kirschenheiter’s RHOC reunion look?

With all of the buzz surrounding Gina Kirschenheiter’s Season 16 reunion look, it’s only fitting we find out where she purchased her outfit and how much she spent.

The shimmery crop top and pants set certainly got fans talking, and now, it’s added heightened interest for the brand.

As mentioned in her Instagram post, the outfit is by Bronx and Branco. It’s the X REVOLVE Venuss Set and retails for $850.

Currently, only sizes medium and large are available, but it is offered in sizes extra small through extra-large.

Gina Kirschenheiter has a breakout season

Even though Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County isn’t her first, it’s arguably the best for Gina Kirschenheiter.

Her connection with Heather Dubrow was instant, as they were both East Coast girls. That has caused some rifts in the group, although it doesn’t seem to bother Fancy Pants or Gina.

The reunion is a time where everything gets laid out on the table, and viewers are waiting to see what goes down when Andy Cohen puts the women on the spot. Gina has been thick in the middle of the drama, including her role in getting Noelle Bergener to Mexico, where she and Heather went toe-to-toe over the present she gave Max.

Gina also shows more of her co-parenting with her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter. Their marriage fell apart while she was on the show, and there were some less than desirable moments from him. Despite all of that, she appears amicable with him as she builds a life with Travis, the man she is currently involved with.

While she may not be winning the “best dressed” for the Season 16 RHOC reunion looks, Gina Kirschenheiter made quite a stir choosing the outfit she did, especially with it being deemed “less glamorous” than some of the other outfits.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.