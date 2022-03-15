RHOC Season 16 reunion pics leaked, behind the scenes details shared

Real Housewives of Orange County filmed their reunion last week. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 is still going strong on Bravo, and the ladies just wrapped filming on the season officially, taping the reunion on Thursday.

Not much is known about exactly what went down at the reunion, but fans were lucky enough to get a few sneak peek pictures from the day-long taping, which were leaked by someone who is not even a Housewife anymore.

Teddi Mellencamp surprised fans with a sneak peek of the reunion

Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s Two T’s in a Pod podcast shared the first photo to their Instagram story, which highlighted the ladies and Andy, the set theme, and the fashion. Andy also shared some behind-the-scenes pics from filming the reunion.

Seating is also important in Housewives circles, and who sits next to Andy is always a hot topic. Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow held the coveted seats next to Andy. Noella Bergener and Emily Simpson were to Shannon’s right, and Gina Kirschenheiter and Jen Armstrong were next to Heather.

As usual, viewers were very interested in what the Housewives were wearing. Housewives reunions usually follow a theme in fashion, but this reunion left viewers wondering what it was.

A close-up view of the ladies’ dresses left fans confused. Fashion was all over the board when it came to color schemes. Noella wore a neon purple dress, while Emily was decked out in turquoise blue. Shannon went for a long sleeve, short pink dress, while Heather’s gown was light purple. Gina wore a tan, metallic jumpsuit, and Dr. Jen wore a neon greenish-yellow gown.

Andy Cohen shared his take on reunion day

Andy tried to keep the mood light, sharing with his Instagram followers that Shannon was having a makeup crisis.

“We’re in hour I don’t know what of taping. Shannon [Beador] has makeup in her eye,” he said in his stories.

“I only have one contact in,” Shannon quipped back at her boss.

“Trying to land this freaking plane but ugh… I don’t know,” Andy said, waiting out the ladies’ beauty emergencies.

Andy went on to tell followers that he was worried that the lengthy taping would make him miss his dinner reservation for that evening. “Anyway, it goes on. We’re trying to get the makeup out of Shannon Storms’ eye. That’s what’s happening in Los Angeles at 7:20 p.m. I’m trying to make a dinner reservation… Oh boy,” he told fans.

Andy wore a colorful suit and a smile. Pic credit: @bravoandy/Instagram

Andy also shared that he received a special gift from Heather. “Classy gift from Fancy Pants herself, Heather Dubrow. RHOC Sweet 16 little orange candies. It says, ‘A slice of Orange County.'” He joked, “On the back it says, ‘Warning: 100 percent candy. There are no psychoactive properties.’ I mean, I would have preferred some THC in mine but this is really sweet. Sweet 16.”

The reunion date has not yet been released, and they have not yet announced how many parts there will be.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.