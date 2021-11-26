RHOC: Shannon Beador teases drama with returning Housewife Heather Dubrow in upcoming season

Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow had a rocky start. Pic credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County went through a major overhaul following what many deemed the worst season in the history of the franchise. However, the show is now ready to make its return.

The Season 16 cast includes Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter — the only ones who returned from last season. After a five-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow is also back as a full-time Housewife, and rounding out the cast are newbies Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.

All eyes will be on the long-running franchise when it returns and Shannon Beador--who surprisingly made the cut for Season 16 – just opened up about what viewers can expect. She admitted that things will get tense between her and Heather Dubrow in a recent interview.

Shannon Beador talks Season 16 changes

The new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is set to premiere in December with a supersized episode and the trailer has already been released.

Cast member Shannon Beador recently sat down for a chat on Housewives Nightcap and dished on the changes that have taken place since Season 15 wrapped.

“There are definitely a lot of changes and I don’t know…for the second year in a row I’m coming back on the show with not a lot of close friends, so that was interesting,” confessed Shannon.

Shannon was likely referring to the exit of her former friends Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson who was once called themselves the Tres Amigas. Sadly things turned sour between them after Tamra and Vicki left the show and there has been a lot of back and forth between them on social media and in the press.

While Vicki and Tamra remain close friends as of now they are not on speaking terms with Shannon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Shannon has her own issues to contend with because she admitted that the season started with her being at odds with Heather Dubrow.

Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow were at odds early in the season

Shannon and Heather were actually on the show together years ago and let’s just say they didn’t exactly start on the best note. However, the women managed to mend things before Heather’s exit.

“I do have a history with Heather which ended well so I was really excited that she was coming back,” noted Shannon – who then shared that things took an ugly turn for them early on in the season.

“You know I was super excited for Heather to join the cast,” reiterated Shannon. ” And then things happened, and there was a girl on the show that, are you kidding me, you can’t even script that kind of thing.”

“So we started the season at odds and that was like the furthest thing from what I wanted,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns on Wednesday, December 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.