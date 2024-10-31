Tears, Jesus Jugs, and drunk allegations take center stage in RHOC reunion preview

The Real Housewives of Orange County is giving us a double dose of drama this week and we couldn’t be more excited.

Not only are we getting the dramatic Season 18 finale, but a sneak peek of the reunion was also released.

Part 1 of the action-packed event shows some heated altercations between the cast including the moment we’ve all been anticipating.

Viewers have been waiting with bated breath to see the faceoff between Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino and the teaser gave us exactly what we were hoping for.

Get ready for tears, Jesus Jugs, and drunk allegations plus a few backhanded apologies — and yes, we’re looking at you, Tamra Judge.

The controversial RHOC star was in the mix offering an apology to Shannon with a “but” at the end.

It’s exactly what people predicted she would do after she dragged the 60-year-old all season.

Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson faceoff with Jesus Jugs in the Season 18 reunion trailer

It is the moment of reckoning for the RHOC Season 18 cast as the reunion trailer shows the drama that ensued when Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Jennifer Pedranti, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Katie Ginella and Alexis Bellino sat down with host Andy Cohen.

The full-time cast members are the first to face off, with Shannon and Tamra trying to hash things out.

The blonde beauty immediately backtracks on her behavior, telling Shannon, “I am sorry. I knew that you were still drinking…”

That’s when Shannon interjects, “‘I’m sorry but’ is not an apology.”

“There’s no ‘but’ in there,” Tamra responds.

Heather also confronts Shannon, referencing her DUI arrest saying, “Someone that could be awake at that level is someone that drinks a lot.”

Later Alexis makes her debut as Andy Cohen exclaims “Jesus Jugs has been resurrected.”

Emily immediately takes her on exclaiming, “Every trashcan needs a lid and John Janssen found his.”

“Tweedledee and Tweedledum can move away,” retorts Alexis, referring to Emily and Gina.

“Don’t f*****g call me dumb. You are the dumbest girl I’ve ever f*****g met,” Emily retorts.

Alexis also had some words for Shannon, telling her, “I’m not gonna apologize for defending my man. He was still gonna sue you.”

“And I ended up winning a**hole,” Shannon retorts.

Heather Dubrow’s altercation with Katie Ginella at the RHOC reunion leads to tears

Heather also takes her moment to confront Katie Ginella for paparazzi-gate during the teaser and things take an emotional turn.

“I don’t know what I have done to do,” says the RHOC star. “Did I run over your cat?”

“I don’t have a cat,” Katie retorts in the clip.

“Falsely accusing people is kinda your thing,” Heather says in another scene of their exchange.

Katie then breaks down in tears, telling the group “That was a horrible time.”

Jenn is also in the hot seat as she defends her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian against FBI claims, telling Tamra, “There’s nothing coming Ryan’s way, nothing.”

However, Emily jumps in, claiming “You always do this Tammy Wynette thing where you’re gonna stand by your man.”

“I am not!” Jenn retorts.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Thursday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.