RHOC’s Tamra Judge declares she’s ‘still standing’ after 14th reunion and fans are having none of it

Tamra Judge is coming off her worst season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As if RHOC Season 18 wasn’t bad enough for her, she’s continued to double down on her behavior since filming and threw cast members like Shannon Beador under the bus.

It’s been a lot, and the Bravolebrity even told fans she was struggling with the backlash recently and claimed she would be taking a social media hiatus.

That didn’t last very long.

On Thursday, the 57-year-old returned to her Instagram account to share her look for the upcoming reunion.

The photo shows Tamra leaning on a balcony, donning a red dress and Gucci shoes.

“Fourteen reunions later, and I’m still standing,” she captioned the photo.

Tamra is in hot water with fans

As Tamra has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this season, you would think her caption would have been more uplifting.

Unfortunately for Tamra, fans in the comments section were not thrilled about her declaration, primarily because she’s been spewing hate and toxicity all season.

“Still standing…. Maybe you should take a seat,” one critic wrote.

Another viewer wrote, “I hope you leave after this season, oh and take Heather with you. Misery loves company.”

“Tam all these hateful comments you get I hope you will start to realize that you are the issue,” a third viewer wrote.

Fans lash out at Tamra. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

“Oh I thought the therapist told you to step away from social media,” another fan wondered. “Just another lie of course.”

“Please go away,” another RHOC fan chimed in.

A final fan said Tamra is “meaner than hell still after all these years.”

Tamra feels the heat. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

The above comments align with what has happened across her social media channels this season.

Instead of having a storyline that resonates with the audience, Tamra has gone after Jennifer Pedranti and Shannon Beador on-screen.

It hasn’t been a good look, and it hasn’t just been isolated incidents that have turned viewers against her.

Can Tamra redeem herself?

There have been calls for Tamra to lose her spot as a housewife, which previously happened after Season 14.

Then, fans wanted her back on the show, but she has had a mean streak that has stayed with her over the last two seasons.

Unless she’s ready to accept accountability for her actions, there’s a genuine possibility that she will not be asked back next season.

We already know that her partner in crime, Alexis Bellino, is on the chopping block ahead of Season 19.

Season 18 is stellar, so producers will want to capitalize on that momentum.

What are your thoughts on the toxicity in the comments section?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.