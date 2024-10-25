RHOC’s Tamra Judge accuses Shannon Beador of digging up dirt about Gina Kirschenheiter to expose at reunion

Tamra Judge is no stranger to screaming matches with her Real Housewives of Orange co-stars, but Thursday’s new episode featured her stirring the pot like never before.

Whenever we thought she’d back down and let the rest of the trip proceed as planned, she came up with something else.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tamra slammed Shannon Beador, claiming she was responsible for the background check on Ryan Boyajian.

That drama was resolved relatively quickly during the episode, and Shannon mostly got away without being called out for it.

As a result, Tamra moved on to her next move: bringing up Shannon digging up dirt on Gina Kirschenheiter to use at the RHOC Season 16 reunion.

We have to admit: We didn’t believe it initially because Tamra had been coming so hard for Shannon, but by the end of the episode, Shannon looked like an unreliable narrator.

Tamra initially told Heather that Shannon reached out to her in 2022 while she was on pause and asked her to ask Taylor Armstrong’s husband, John Bluher, to look into any legal documents surrounding allegations that Gina pushed her boyfriend, Travis Mullins, down the stairs.

Tamra drops a bombshell about Tamra

Tamra claimed that Taylor hit back that her husband would not be getting involved in anything like that.

Of course, Taylor became a friend of the housewives on RHOC Season 17, so it’s a little suspicious that the drama didn’t pop up once during that season.

Later in the episode, Tamra and Heather clued in Emily Simpson, who was disgusted and said that Gina needed to be made aware of this news.

During the final dinner on the cast trip in London, Shannon went outside to argue with Heather, allowing Tamra to tell Gina everything.

“So if I tell you that Shannon dug up information about you and consulted an attorney to find out if you threw Travis down the stairs, would you be upset about it?” Tamra asked Gina across the table.

It’s not news that Shannon and Gina have had issues, but they’ve mostly put them aside this season. Gina has even been calling out the other women’s treatment of Shannon.

Gina took to a confessional to say that Travis’ ex-wife “is a horrible person.”

“This woman is telling complete f*****g lies. She told bloggers I’m bigger than Travis, I used to beat him up regularly, throwing him down the stairs,” Gina said.

She went on to talk about how she’s split them into two homes because she wanted to “get away from this insanity.”

Gina wants the women to stop the drama

Instead of being mad at Shannon, Gina didn’t like that Tamra didn’t care about bringing it up on camera because she didn’t realize she was getting hurt.

Tamra admitted that she only brought it up because Gina had criticized how she called out Shannon.

Gina revealed she felt like “collateral damage” in something that didn’t concern her and was upset about it. Tamra held it in for so long and only brought it up when it benefited her.

“I told you she’d blame me,” Tamra sighed as Shannon returned.

Initially, the 60-year-old tried to play dumb about the situation until there was no way out.

“You’re the one that told me the story,” Shannon hit back before claiming Tamra was the “one that investigated.”

“Bulls**t,” Tamra screamed at Shannon.

Gina handled the news very well. She told the women they had to stay in London and not be dragged back to Orange County because it was time to move on.

Something tells us it will be a hot topic during the upcoming reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.