Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge end friendship after fiery argument on RHOC: ‘I’m done’

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge have had an up-and-down friendship over the last two seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In the wake of Shannon’s DUI arrest, Tamra continually dragged her at every opportunity.

Despite putting their differences aside earlier this season, Tamra has continued to talk behind Shannon’s back, which has been exhausting for everyone involved.

When the cast took to London on the most recent episodes of RHOC Season 18, things exploded when Tamra implied that Shannon had been playing the victim in the legal drama with John Janssen and Alexis Bellino.

Last week’s episode concluded with Shannon storming out of her 60th birthday dinner.

During Thursday’s new episode, Tamra was called out for talking about her castmates, and Shannon waited until she was at the dinner table to call out her rival.

Time for dinner on RHOC

Shannon started the dinner inquisitively, wondering why Tamra didn’t tell their co-stars about her finding the text message proving Alexis was involved in the lawsuit against them from 2018.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DA_QKE9o6Q6/?hl=en

“That’s between you and her,” Tamra reasoned, which got the attention of Emily Simpson, who called out Tamra for not “applying the scrutiny” to Alexis.

“Honestly, I’m very confused why Tamra and Heather are consistently Team Alexis. They give her a free pass on everything while they hold Shannon to the fire on everything,” Emily said in a confessional, which aligns with how viewers have viewed this season’s events.

Back at the table, Shannon said that Tamra continually wants to point out her flaws.

“Please stop talking about me,” the 60-year-old pleaded as Tamra said she’d like the same in return.

Shannon claimed that Tamra had a “huge ego,” but Tamra turned the tables by firing back that Shannon’s ego was bigger, accusing her of not paying John the $75,000 because she didn’t “want to look bad.”

As Shannon called her former friend “cruel,” Tamra waved her hand in Shannon’s face.

“Don’t you dare ever raise your hand at me again,” Shannon yelled across the table.

Is there hope that Shannon and Tamra can repair things?

Shannon confessed that she was certain Tamra aimed to “ruin this trip.”

By the end of the episode, the two friends declared that they were done with each other in confessionals, so we now know that Tamra’s actions on the London trip caused their latest rift.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DA92DAaCNkI/?hl=en

Since filming ended, they’ve continued to attack each other in the media, but there were questions about whether or not they would patch things up at the reunion.

The sure-to-be-dramatic event was filmed earlier this month, and unconfirmed reports have indicated that they mend fences.

Perhaps they were worried about what an ongoing feud could mean for the show’s future.

Let’s face it: The Real Housewives of New Jersey has proven that ongoing cast tensions can derail an entire show.

RHOC is coming off a strong season, which has featured shifting dynamics and intrigue, so the hope is that the final episodes will remain strong.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.