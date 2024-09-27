Shannon Beador feels ‘alone’ as legal drama with John Janssen heats up on RHOC

Shannon Beador has had a rough time during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

The drama continued to intensify on Thursday’s new episode when news went public of her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, suing her for $75,000.

Of course, we’ve already witnessed much back and forth between the warring exes during the current season, and Shannon even offered the full amount to John before he filed.

The sticking point for John was the mutual non-disparagement clause, which would have prevented the pair from speaking badly about each other.

These things are common with legal proceedings, but John recently confirmed he didn’t accept the non-disparagement agreement because Shannon has been trashing him in the media for years.

When John officially filed the lawsuit, Shannon was livid because this could have been avoided had he accepted the complete payment with the caveat that they stay quiet about each other.

“We all knew about the lawsuit, but now, putting it in the press just takes it to a whole other level,” Tamra Judge said in a confessional when the news broke in People Magazine. “People Magazine is a big outlet, and it’s also a very reputable outlet, so if this is out there, it’s 99.9 percent true.”

Tamra Judge has a theory about Alexis Bellino’s behavior

Tamra Judge pointed out that Alexis Bellino’s erratic behavior at Jennifer Pedranti’s party in the prior episode “makes sense.”

When Tamra tried to contact Shannon, the call went to voicemail, and then, as Tamra put it, Shannon “butt-dialed” her.

After putting on her speakerphone to allow the producers and the Bravo cameras to hear what was happening in the background, we listened to a tearful Shannon saying that she had to “strategize and figure it out.”

After someone on the call points out that Alexis could have paid for a publicist, Shannon says that her “emotion level right now is f*****g panicking.”

“I’m so overwhelmed, and I’m so f*****g tired,” she added while trying to stop crying.

Shannon opens up about her feelings

Shannon admitted later on the episode, in a confessional, that she believes Alexis was behind the People article “one thousand percent.”

“The same thing happened with Tamra and I when we got sued by the Bellinos for defamation. The press got a copy of the complaint before we did,” she added.

Shannon avoided cast events this week as she dealt with the continued drama plaguing her following her DUI arrest and her parting ways with John.

“I’m sick, I’m sick to my stomach,” she told viewers, revealing that “a lot of things” are coming at her at the one time.

“It’s okay, I’ll deal with it. It’s just a lot, and I’m alone, and that’s my choice,” Shannon said in a confessional but added that she had Archie by her side.

With so much drama continually coming her way, it’s a miracle that Shannon has remained filming the Bravo hit. Being in front of the cameras takes a lot of strength, and Shannon is out here showing the most intricate parts of her life.

That’s commendable.

The good news is that she can avoid Alexis a bit longer because the friend isn’t getting invited on the cast trip to London.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream full episodes on Peacock.