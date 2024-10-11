Shannon Beador explodes on Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge on RHOC after they accuse her of lying

You were sadly mistaken if you thought The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies would scale back the drama as they embarked on their trip to London.

There’s never a dull moment with this bunch, but something tells us that the cast tensions won’t subside before the end of the season and the dreaded reunion.

It all started when Shannon purchased expensive Burberry scarves for the cast as they touched down in London, and there were some shady responses from Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge.

“Take mine back, put it toward the John Janssen face lift fund,” Heather said with a laugh in a confessional.

“Why is Shannon dishing out scarfs like they’re candy when she’s in a $75,000 lawsuit and says she doesn’t have the money to pay it?” Tamra complained.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

From that point on, Heather started to wonder whether Shannon hadn’t told her the whole story about all of the John Janssen drama because the 60-year-old appeared on the Jeff Lewis Show a day before the trip and gave a different story.

Heather has questions about Shannon’s story

Heather’s biggest problem was that Shannon told her that John heard the accident and “he didn’t come to help her.”

“I don’t understand why she’s telling me one thing and then going on Jeff Lewis and saying something vastly different,” Heather complained.

“The trust issues are there because which side is the truth? I want to believe her. But now I don’t get it,” she affirmed before taking her concerns to Tamra.

“She’s lying. She knew. Don’t sit on a radio show and go, ‘Oh, wow, I never thought of that.’ She told me that. She’s told you that,” Tamra fired back.

“That’s what’s f****d up about it. Am I being used?” Heather wondered.

Tamra, who has been bashing Shannon all season long, then claimed in a confessional that Shannon has manipulated Heather “to feel sorry for and to play the victim.”

“She’s a f*****g liar,” Tamra told Heather.

Later that evening, as the ladies assembled for their first dinner of the trip, Tamra wasted no time calling Shannon out after saying she didn’t want to talk about the legal drama.

“But you were just on the Jeff Lewis show and talked about it for an hour,” Tamra complained.

As tensions mounted, Shannon fired back, saying she could speak about it because “there was no promissory note.”

“Then, a day or two later, he sends me the promissory note,” she added, which got Heather’s attention because this was the first time Shannon mentioned it, despite their heart-to-heart in Sonoma.

Did Shannon implicate herself in a lie?

Tamra went to town on Shannon in a confessional, claiming she “told her” that she “borrowed the money.”

When Shannon tried to stop talking, Tamra dug her heels in and said she was OK with talking about it on a radio show for an hour.

Shannon was stunned when Tamra said something on the podcast “was a lie.”

“I’m not sure I’d call it a lie, but this is disturbing to me, as you came to my room in Sonoma and showed me a very disturbing picture of you,” Heather chimed in before calling out Shannon, saying she felt “used” by her supposed friend.

In a confessional, Heather stated her belief that Shannon “told” her about the night of the accident on purpose “so that it would be on camera that way.”

“Is this propaganda? Heather concluded in her conversation with producers.

Tamra said that Shannon was trying to be a victim as the drama heated up. In the end, Shannon stormed away from the table as the rest of the cast discussed the incident.

Shannon heard them and shouted through bars that separated the table and the elevator to her co-stars.

“Keep f*****g talking about me, you guys, and you know what, Tamra Judge, don’t you ever call me a victim again. I told you that I am working on myself. Victims sit back and feel sorry for themselves. I am moving forward with my life,” she screeched through the beams as Tamra laughed at her.

“I’m just laughing because I’m looking at you through bars,” Tamra confessed.

After some more expletives, Shannon left, and Tamra conceded that she “got caught in a lie” and “can’t handle it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.