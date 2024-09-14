Alexis Bellino aims to shut down Shannon Beador’s ‘lies’ at RHOC reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 reunion is on the horizon, and Alexis Bellino is ready to shut down Shannon Beador’s “lies” during it.

Alexis and Shannon have been facing off all season long over John Janssen.

The tension has caused a cast divide forcing the ladies to choose sides and split up events and cast trips.

The off-screen drama between Shannon and Alexis isn’t better, as they dig in their heels and take aim at each other.

As the RHOC cast gears up to film the Season 18 reunion, Alexis has doubled down on defending John against Shannon.

She plans to do that through receipts proving Shannon has been wrong.

Speaking with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Alexis didn’t hold back speaking about Shannon or the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Alexis explained that she understands the backlash against her because RHOC viewers don’t have the whole story.

Alexis plans to change that at the Season 18 reunion, where she won’t back down from speaking her truth with proof.

“All I want is the truth, and that’s why I am here. I am a truth tour, not a popularity tour or popularity contest. I am going into the reunion to be the same person I am now. I am going to have facts and tell the truth. I am not going in to do harm,” she spilled.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star also promised she has receipts to back up everything she will say. She wouldn’t speak more about her proof but does admit receipts are necessary to stop the “lies.”

Alexis added, “I know people make fun of it, but I’m telling you now, if you’re going up against lying and the truth, you better have the receipts.”

When is The Real Housewives of Season 18 reunion filming and airing?

The timing of Alexis speaking that she plans to own her truth at the reunion comes hot on the heels of Andy Cohen asking for questions from fans.

Andy asks the fans to submit questions. Pic credit: @Andy/X

There’s a good chance that Andy asking for fan questions now means the ladies will film the reunion next week. After all, only a few episodes remain in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18, so it’s time to film the reunion.

The finale episode should air in mid-October, with at least a two-part reunion to follow.

Are you ready for the RHOC Season 18 reunion?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.