Alexis Bellino reacts to RHOC backlash: ‘I understand why so many people dislike me’

Alexis Bellino knows all too well that The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are angry and frustrated at her behavior on the show as she continues to spew venom at Shannon Beador.

The returning Bravo star recently reacted to the backlash and admitted that she totally understands it.

Alexis is not too happy with how she’s been portrayed, reasoning that “a lot” of her storyline was cut from the show, leaving viewers with no choice but to dislike her.

For the past 10 episodes, we’ve seen her gunning for Shannon and accusing her of lying about John Janssen.

People were already spewing vitriol at the couple but they turned up the heat after John and Alexis took things too far, threatening to release videos of the 60-year-old that they claim could ruin her life.

Viewers were so outraged they called on Bravo to intervene, accusing the pair of extortion and blackmail.

Alexis Bellino says she understands why RHOC viewers dislike her

Alexis Bellino reacted to the viewer backlash during a chat on Virtual Realit-Tea where she expressed disappointment about her Season 18 storyline.

“It’s really sad because there’s a lot of things not shown on the show,” said Alexis.

“I mean, I understand why so many people dislike me right now because I would too if I’m watching myself,” she continued, “But it’s not the truth.”

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old reasoned that much of what was filmed didn’t make the cut because she’s not a full-time cast member.

Alexis said she was dealing with the death of her mom, and was “very broken” when filming started and cried many times to different cast members, but those scenes were never shown.

During her chat, Alexis revealed that a lot was “left out that would be crucial for the audience to actually like me…they would critically change the audience’s viewpoint of me.”

RHOC star admits Season 18 was ‘really difficult’ to film

Alexis had much more to say, noting that her return to the franchise was difficult.

She reasoned that despite grieving her mom, the other cast members were focused on feeling sorry for Shannon without much sympathy for her.

“I feel like everything’s poor Shannon and no one is even considering my loss of my mom, the difficulty I’m having filming with the ex, the difficulty of the media, and all of that,” Alexis reasoned. “It was a really difficult season to film.”

Check out Alexis Bellino’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.