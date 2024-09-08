Alexis Bellino angry and tearing up in RHOC preview as castmates urge her to go easy on Shannon Beador

We’re heading into the 10th episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and the drama between Alexis Bellino, Shannon Beador, and John Janssen is heating up.

Get ready for more of the same as Alexis continues her takedown of the 60-year-old in defense of her new man.

It took some time, but finally, the cast — much like the audience — is at their wit’s end and wants a resolution to the one-sided feud.

However, in a teaser for Episode 10, Catwalks and Catfights, things take an angry and tearful turn as they try to talk sense into Alexis.

As for what else to expect in the upcoming episode, Shannon’s lawsuit takes a turn as she deals with the aftermath of the damaging videos.

Katie Ginella wants Heather Dubrow to finally hear the truth about Paparazzi Gate, which causes an upheaval in her friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter. Plus, a new rumor comes to light about Gina’s career.

Emily Simpson has a sitdown with Alexis Bellino over her ‘mean’ behavior towards Shannon Beador

The cast is on their group getaway in wine country to support Heather’s fundraising venture, but Alexis refuses to leave the drama behind.

In the teaser, Emily attempts a conversation with the returning RHOC star to put a stop to the Shannon takedown.

“It just seems like it’s getting dirty, and it’s getting salacious, and it’s getting mean,” she reasons.

“There’s nothing mean on our side, or the videos would be out already,” retorts Alexis, as Emily reasons that while they haven’t released the damaging tapes, they’ve already told people about them.

“Just have a little compassion towards her, that’s it,” says Emily.

Alexis is in tears during her conversation with ‘stupid’ Emily in the RHOC teaser

Alexis isn’t happy with her and Emily’s conversation and she expresses that during her confessional.

“Do I feel bad for a woman that’s distraught, Yes,” she says to the camera. “But also, why would you bring it up in the middle of a freaking charity event weekend? Why? stupid.”

As the scene flashes back to their conversation, Alexis is in tears as she pleads her case.

“I’m really sick of everybody taking pity on her,” says a frustrated Alexis. “She ran into a f**king house and is still drinking and has been horrible to him, and I’m still trying, so I don’t know what else I can do for you guys.”

“I just wanted to see if there was something,” Emily retorts.

During Emily’s confessional, she admits, “I really went in with the hopes that Alexis could just soften a little…I think she’s just on the John Janssen defense train, and she can’t get off of it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.