Tamra Judge slams RHOC editing and says Shannon Beador is ‘good at playing the victim’

Tamra Judge is aware that what’s been shown on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 has painted her badly.

One of the most common tactics from reality TV stars nowadays is that they’ll blame the editing if they don’t resonate with viewers.

It’s an easy way to detract from bad behavior, and Tamra wants to keep this going for as long as possible.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the 57-year-old said she understands why viewers have specific thoughts about her after watching the show this year.

Tamra stressed that producers want maximum drama on the shows, so they remove certain aspects to spin a different story from reality.

One example she used was the second episode of the season, which didn’t showcase why she went so hard for Shannon. Tamra said that Shannon said some despicable things to her while filming.

However, Shannon allegedly got a free pass because Tamra claimed the bad stuff was cut out to make it look like she was coming for Shannon and kicking her while she was down.

Tamra is ready to confront everyone at the reunion

Editing can make or break storylines in reality TV, but Tamra firmly believes that many answers will come to pass during the upcoming reunion.

She assumes that the scenes being removed are to create conversations for the reunion, and she plans to speak her mind when she reunites with her co-stars for the season-ending event.

Tamra, who has been going for many of her co-stars this season, conceded that her former friend is “good at playing the victim,” which is why she believes that viewers are eating up her storyline.

“I would feel sorry,” Tamra affirmed if she were a viewer of the show, but having seen both sides, it doesn’t sit right with her that Shannon comes across as the victim.

As a result, she believes it was part of Shannon’s plan to come into the show as the victim this season.

Despite their deeply rooted issues, Tamra revealed that while she still loves Shannon, nothing could happen at the reunion to make them as close as they once were.

Tamra feels Shannon doesn’t have the best track record with friendships

Tamra wants viewers to be more aware that Shannon has done bad things to her over the years.

One of the biggest, she thinks, is Shannon dropping her like a hot potato when she got fired.

At that point, Tamra felt used by Shannon because her supposed friend no longer needed her.

After all, she was no longer a cast member of the Bravo series, so their interactions wouldn’t be filmed.

There has been a lot of drama throughout RHOC Season 18, and it’s expected to get even crazier as the final episodes air.

On-screen, Tamra and Shannon are currently friends, but something must go wrong during the final episodes to cause them to reach another breaking point.

Unfortunately, it seems that the distance between them won’t dissipate soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.