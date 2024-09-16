Emily Simpson claps back at Alexis Bellino for calling her the ‘most overrated’ RHOC cast member

Alexis Bellino’s friendship with Emily Simpson has deteriorated since her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In Episode 10, we witnessed a tense moment between the duo when Emily asked the 47-year-old to have compassion on Shannon Beador.

Another blowup is coming in Episode 11, titled Singled Out, and the duo’s recent social media banter proves their friendship did not survive the season.

Alexis recently slammed Emily in an interview, naming her the “cringiest” and “most overrated” cast member on the show.

However, the brunette beauty had the best clapback.

Emily didn’t have to say much since RHOC viewers had already responded by slamming Alexis in the comments.

She reposted the video and highlighted some of the retorts from Alexis’s interview.

Alexis Bellino claims Emily is the ‘cringiest’ and most ‘overrated’ cast member

After catching wind of Alexis’ shady comments about her, Emily had the best comeback.

The drama started when the returning RHOC star played a game of Season Superlatives while on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea.

She was asked to name the cast members who best fit the descriptions, and when asked who was the “messiest,” she named Emily, but that wasn’t the end of it.

She also named Emily the “cringiest,” the “most overrated,” and gives the best performance- accusing the attorney of “self-producing.”

RHOC viewers are Team Emily as she claps back at Alexis

RHOC viewers didn’t agree with these claims and trashed Alexis in the post’s comment section.

Emily then reposted the video on her Instagram page, highlighting some of the responses slamming Alexis.

“Happy Sunday!” she captioned the post.

“Team Emily all the way! My favorite housewife of all the franchises! MVP housewife! The most real and honest! ❤️🍊🧡,” wrote a commenter.

“Of course she has issues with Emily. Emily knows bull**t, sees it, and calls it what it is. Fake people don’t like that,” reasoned someone else.

One RHOC viewer said, “She’s an Emily hater because Emily is the only one with the balls to confront her about what she’s doing to Shannon and told her she should try and take it down a notch.”

Someone said, “Lexi really just keeps digging that hole for herself — the lack of awareness is honestly impressive!”

Another added, “Alexis is irrelevant. I’m team Emily 🔥.”

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Tell us who you’re siding with in this unexpected feud. Are you Team Emily or Team Alexis?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.