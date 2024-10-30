Why the RHOC Season 18 reunion is make or break for Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge was once put on pause, as The Real Housewives of Orange County producers believed the show had become too toxic.

In one of the more surprising developments, that break only lasted for two seasons because she returned for Season 17 and wasted no time earning that paycheck.

The issue is that Tamra had some redeeming qualities even last season, but she’s single-handedly self-destructed throughout RHOC Season 18.

In the past, she’s flawlessly been able to play the villain act and still command a wealth of fans, but her actions this season have seemingly set her up to be iced out of the franchise again.

Every single time it seemed that she turned a corner this season and was ready to face up to her actions, she somehow said something worse.

Villains are necessary on these shows to stir the pot and divide viewers, but the last 17 episodes have shown a hateful side of her personality with little hope of any change.

It wouldn’t have been as bad if she stayed away from interviews or took some accountability, but for the most part, she’s doubled down on her behavior, signaling that she doesn’t believe there should be any comeuppance.

Tamra has been a hater on RHOC Season 18

At her core, she’s been hateful to Shannon Beador and Jennifer Pedranti and has used aspects of their lives to secure camera time.

In some instances, she’s brought unsubstantiated allegations onto the show, such as everything she’s said about Jennifer’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

It’s been a lot, but the only way that she can turn this around is if she shows up to the reunion with her tail between her legs and takes accountability.

She accused Shannon of derailing her friendship with Jennifer in the most recent episodes. Still, she failed to realize that Shannon played no part in the allegations she brought up about Ryan.

The passing of the blame has destroyed her this season and caused many of the ladies to turn their backs on her for good.

At this point, Tamra is worse than Alexis Bellino because of the amount of things she’s done to the women this season.

The only way forward is if Tamra takes accountability

There’s simply no coming back for her unless she recognizes how her actions affected everyone and strives to be a better person.

The problem is that many could be skeptical and believe she’s only pulling the wool over her co-stars’ eyes until the cameras pick back up for RHOC Season 19.

It will be an interesting reunion because we may be surprised, and she’ll continue to double down on her nasty behavior. However, if she wants to have a chance of remaining on the show, she’ll need to adapt.

What are your thoughts on Tamra’s future on RHOC? Do you think she can return if she takes accountability?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.