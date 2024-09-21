Alexis Bellino calls out RHOC for painting her in a ‘bad light’, promises ‘truth’ is coming

There’s no question that Alexis Bellino has become the villain of Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Alexis isn’t even a full-time Housewife but rather a friend of on the show.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from becoming one of the most hated cast members ever.

Alexis coming for Shannon Beador to defend her man, John Janssen has been front and center on Season 18.

The cast may be divided, but RHOC fans are not. The trolls took aim at Alexis to show support for Shannon.

As things heat up, Alexis has put The Real Housewives of Orange County on blast and vowed to speak her truth.

Alexis Bellino promises ‘truth’ is coming

Taking to Instagram early this morning, Alexis didn’t hold back her unhappiness with the way she’s being portrayed on RHOC. In fact, she doubled down on insisting there’s so much more to the story than what fans are seeing play out on-screen.

“I just want to let everyone know that what you’re seeing in my career is not real. It’s not the truth. There has been so much left out intentionally to paint me in a bad light. It’s ok. I’ll take one for the team to get ratings for this business, but I will live in truth. And I will bring the truth,” she began her lengthy caption.

Alexis went on to promise she would speak her truth, and she plans to do it soon.

We know that filming for The Real Housewives Season 18 reunion is on the horizon. That doesn’t mean Alexis will wait until then to express her side of the story, as she’s fed up.

“Whether I have to do it here on my instagram page or if this career I chose decides to bring the truth out. Either way, it WILL come out. And you will also see the true Alexis. Because what you’re seeing on your TV right now is NOT me,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino reveals her plan to speak her truth

Alexis expressed her love for everyone and understood why the haters had come out in full force against her.

While RHOC fans will get more insight into Alexis’ side of the story, she will be spilling tea way before the multi-part reunion hits Bravo airwaves. Alexis plans to start speaking out with a recap on every episode to reveal what didn’t make the cut.

“I’ll be speaking the truth after every episode of what has been left out intentionally to paint me as someone I don’t even know. It will actually intrigue you all. ❤️❤️❤️ (Live recaps of the truth starting from episode 1 coming asap on my IG!!” Alexis teased.

The comments are turned off on the IG Post, which isn’t surprising considering Alexis has them turned off on many of her social media posts to keep the trolls at bay. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, haters blasted Alexis for keeping the comments off as the show airs.

One person standing with Alexis is Tamra Judge, who has taken on the trolls for spewing hate at her cast member. This move, though, definitely has more to do with Tamra’s feud with Shannon than her support of Alexis.

Season 18 of RHOC is beginning to wind down, so be sure to keep watching so that you don’t miss a moment of the chaos.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.