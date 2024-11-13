RHOC’s Katie Ginella teases Alexis Bellino’s reunion appearance: ‘You will see some receipts’

Alexis Bellino has yet to make her appearance at The Real Housewives of Orange County, but will it be worth the wait?

That seems to be a resounding yes, at least, according to her castmate Katie Ginella.

The newbie claimed that Alexis brought receipts when she joined the women on stage, and we’ll see how it plays out in Part 2 of the sitdown.

Although she did not reveal any specifics, Katie hinted that they might alter people’s perceptions of Alexis.

That won’t be an easy feat because the backlash against the controversial returning Housewife has been brutal.

The majority of viewers have sided with Shannon Beador over Alexis and her fiance, John Janssen, amid a messy legal battle over $75,000.

However, will viewers switch sides when Alexis shares her receipts?

Katie Ginella teases Alexis Bellino’s ‘receipts’ at the RHOC reunion

The RHOC cast, mainly Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow, had Katie squirming in the hot seat during the first part of the reunion.

Soon, it will be Alexis’ turn to face the fire, and it’s the most anticipated moment of the reunion.

During a chat with Us Weekly, Katie teased what viewers can expect when the 47-year-old makes her appearance.

We’ve seen snippets of her heated faceoff with Shannon in a teaser for the reunion, and Katie defended her actions.

“Alexis came in a little hot, but she’s only given a certain amount of time on the stage,” reasoned the newbie.

Despite not being on stage for the entirety of the reunion, given her friend status, Alexis made the most of the little time she had.

“You will see some receipts that she brings that I think some people might change their mind about the way they view some things,” shared Katie.

Is Katie siding with Alexis?

RHOC fans have been Team Shannon all season, and the cast has also taken sides in the feud between the two women.

Katie has remained neutral, having forged a friendship with both women since she joined the franchise, and she’s hoping to keep it that way.

The backlash against Alexis has not died down as she continues to go hard for Johhny J.

However, Katie had nothing but nice things to say about her, telling the media outlet that when her aunt and father-in-law passed away, Alexis was there for her.

“What she’s given to me is what I’m going to give to her, and it’s been kindness and love,” said Katie. “Does she come in hot? Absolutely, but you’ll see.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 2 airs Thursday, November 14 at 9/8c on Bravo.