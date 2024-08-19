Below Deck Med fan favorite, Aesha Scott has no issues with how she schooled a recent charter guest.

Aesha has become known for her quality service and hilarious comments in the Below Deck franchise.

The Chief Stew proved (yet again) that she could instantly go from class to sass.

Charter guest Neysla Paltsev called out Aesha on a butter knife, only to have the chief stew school her on silverware.

The scene was awesome but got Neysla slammed by fans for yelling, “Your caviar service sucks,” when Aesha walked away.

In true Aesha fashion, she didn’t say a word other than via her confessional, but she has now reacted to the incident.

Aesha Scott felt ‘really good’ schooling Below Deck Med charter guest

Aesha and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain chatted about the butter knife drama on the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show.

“Awe f**k yeah, Aesha. Go Girl!” Aesha said on the After Show as she and Kate looked back at the footage.

The chief stew added, “I got to like school her and tell her it was a fish knife.”

Aesha admitted this was the first time she ever stood up to a guest to set the record straight.

“This was the first time that I actually stood my ground a bit and it felt really good,” Aesha expressed.

Elena “Ellie” Dubaich felt the guests were mocking the Mustique interior crew. Then Ellie dissed the guest, insinuating that she doesn’t know what a fish knife is because she doesn’t eat at fine dining places or really charter yachts.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kate went all-in on the rude charter guests and clarified that the Below Deck alum isn’t down for that behavior.

Below Deck charter guest owns her rude behavior

It’s no secret that Below Deck Med fans were dragging Neysla and primary charter guest Mahisha Dellinger after their episode.

The next day, Neysla came out to apologize for how she acted on the show. Neysla also had some thoughts about editing and how she was portrayed on-screen.

Mahisha also addressed everything that happened during her time on Below Deck Med, clarifying a few of the situations fans saw play out.

The end of Below Deck Med Season 9 is near, and the Mustique crew is in for one bumpy ride. Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew face a situation that could end their season.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.