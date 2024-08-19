Captain Sandy deals with a season-ending problem and the crew braces for a storm in Below Deck Med preview

Below Deck Med Season 9 faces a problem that might force Captain Sandy Yawn to end the charter season early.

The mid-season trailer for the hit Bravo show revealed the Mustique crew deals with an unexpected storm that derails one charter.

Well, it turns out that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what Captain Sandy and company endure.

There’s a leak that sends the crew, especially the captain, into panic mode.

Remember, at the beginning of the season, Captain Sandy explained to Chief Stew Aesha Scott they were working with one less stew because of a leak in a cabin.

The reason for that exchange wasn’t simply to inform Aesha she was working a man down.

Captain Sandy Yawn deals with a season-ending problem on Below Deck Med

It wasn’t misleading when the teaser revealed the Mustique crew braced for a storm. It’s pouring down at the dock in Athens, and literally everything on deck is getting soaked.

Things are not all good inside the luxury yacht, either. Captain Sandy hears water dripping near the crew, only to learn a new leak has sprung in the empty cabin, and it’s not good.

After radioing the deck team, Bosun Iain Maclean confirms that the bosun locker is closed. Captain Sandy heads up there to learn that the problem has become much more severe.

The yacht has a major leak and is taking on water.

“When you take on this much water. It could sink the boat,” Captain Sandy explains. “We can’t go to sea if we are taking on water. That will end our season.”

The crew scrambles to get the leak stopped while the storm barrels down even more, wreaking havoc on the yacht as the crew begins to unravel.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the fallout of Joe Bradley accepting Elena “Ellie” Dubaich’s date brings chaos to the group, especially after he flirts with her at dinner, sending Bri Muller running to the bathroom.

More Below Deck Med news

In other Below Deck Med news, the Season 9 finale will be here sooner than fans think.

Below Deck Med charter guests Mahisha Dellinger and Neysla Paltsev have been one hot topic over the past week after fans dragged them for their behavior.

Kate Chastain spoke out on the subject, declaring she wouldn’t put up with that kind of behavior.

However, after the episode aired, Neysla and Mahisha spoke out to voice their opinions.

Mashisha cleared up some misconceptions that seemed to play out on the show, while Neylsa apologized for her actions as she called out the editing team.

There’s still a lot of drama to look forward to on Below Deck Med Season 9, so make sure to tune in to see all the juicy entertainment play out.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.