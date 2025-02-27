90 Day: The Last Resort viewers take sides amid Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg divorce

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have decided to call it quits on their marriage.

After years of trying to make their relationship work, they decided to attend marriage therapy in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Despite intervention from a team of professionals, Ariela and Biniyam couldn’t overcome their differences.

During a couples’ confessional, Ariela Weinberg revealed, “We’ve decided that we’re going to be getting a divorce, and we’re leaving the resort.”

Ariela admitted she had mixed emotions about the decision. She was happy to be free of the burdens of her and Biniyam’s tumultuous marriage, but on the other hand, she felt sad to be starting over again.

For his part, Biniyam was hopeful he and Ariela would stop fighting and focus more on their son, Aviel, after their divorce.

On Instagram, 90 Day Fiance shared a clip from Ariela and Biniyam’s emotional scene when they revealed to their therapists that they had decided to part ways.

The Reel, which was captioned, “Ari and Bini decide to split up 💔,” received plenty of feedback from 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers, who headed to the comments to share their two cents.

Are 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers Team Ariela or Team Biniyam?

Many 90 Day Fiance fans weighed in on the Ariela-Biniyam relationship.

One commenter, who appeared to be Team Biniyam, wrote, “About damn time. She is VERY controlling and has MAJOR self esteem issues. Run Avi!!”

Another Instagram user commented that Biniyam and Ariela’s relationship “had no chance.”

A third 90 Day: The Last Resort viewer added that their marriage was “doomed,” especially after Ariela invited her ex, Leandro, to visit her in Ethiopia, and he bought her new bras.

Others blamed Ariela for withholding Biniyam’s social media passwords, “mistreating” her husband “so badly,” and “playing the victim.”

“Please let this man go!!” pleaded @meli_del_mar.

Most commenters seemed to side with Biniyam. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

The rest of the 90 Day: The Last Resort couples have to decide if they want to split or recommit

Now that Ariela and Biniyam are leaving the resort, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers must watch what happens to the other couples.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo will explore an open marriage with her now-baby-daddy Matt Branistareanu.

Brandon Gibbs appears to be at the end of his rope with his wife, Julia Trubkina, who continues to drop bombshells on him.

It would be surprising if Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra decided to renew their vows at the recommitment ceremony.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein seem disconnected enough that a split wouldn’t shock viewers.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj‘s marriage is being tested now that Stacey’s twin sister, Darcey Silva, has entered the picture.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.