Florian Sukaj sparks Stacey Silva breakup rumors with ‘tacky’ Valentine’s Day pic with mystery woman

Florian Sukaj made no mention of his wife, Stacey Silva, on Valentine’s Day.

Instead, the 90 Day: The Last Resort star tagged another beautiful woman in a post dedicated to the most romantic holiday of the year.

On Friday, February 14, Florian uploaded a sensual photo to Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day.

In the photograph, which appeared to be a professional modeling shot, Florian and a mystery woman posed in front of a boulder, both of them dressed to the nines.

Florian sported a black tuxedo, while the woman in the photo was clad in a sparkly red gown.

Florian stood behind the woman, their mouths nearly touching in the snapshot, and Florian placed both hands on her hips.

In his caption, Florian tagged the photographer, the model, and the model’s dress designer and wished his fans and followers a Happy Valentine’s Day.

The Albanian native wrote, “@fadilberishaphotography @haleyybaylee #happyvalentinesday @brodeurberishan 🌹”

Clearly, Florian’s photo was a professional modeling shot, but it still confused Florian’s followers—namely because it didn’t feature his wife, Stacey Silva, but instead, an attractive brunette.

Critics question Florian’s intentions

“Who is he with?” asked one of Florian’s followers in the comments section.

Another wrote, “Kinda tacky to post on Valentine’s Day…”

“Veryyy tacky,” agreed a third commenter.

One Instagram user asked Florian why Stacey couldn’t have been in the red dress with him.

Pic credit: @floriansukaj/Instagram

Others called Florian’s choice “Wack” and asked, “Wait. WHAT[?]”

Florian and Stacey didn’t mention each other in their Valentine’s Day posts

In his Instagram Story, Florian posed with yet another woman (not Stacey), further prompting questions about the status of his and Stacey’s marriage.

In the second photo, Florian posed with a blonde woman named Gina.

The pair struck a stylish pose at The Lab in New York, each of them spiffed up for the photo.

Florian posed with another attractive woman in a second Valentine’s Day post. Pic credit: @floriansukaj/Instagram

While Florian, 33, opted to post photos of himself with other women on Valentine’s Day, his other half, Stacey, 50, seemingly spent the holiday solo.

In her Instagram Story on Friday, Stacey recorded herself inside The Time New York, an upscale hotel, where she had dinner at Italian restaurant Serafina.

Stacey filmed herself in NYC for Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey was alone in the video, and Florian was nowhere in sight. Stacey also forewent mentioning her husband on her Instagram feed for Valentine’s Day.

Are Stacey and Florian headed for divorce?

Florian and Stacey’s marriage is clearly in trouble. So much so that they decided to join the Season 2 cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Between Florian’s past infidelity and his recent middle-of-the-night phone calls with Stacey’s twin, Darcey, Stacey felt they needed professional help if they were going to save their marriage.

Stacey also accused Florian of “a lot of flirting and dirty dancing behind the scenes” since living in Miami and staying out late while she recovered from surgery last year.

So far, it’s hard to tell whether therapy has been enough for this couple, but in the season finale, Stacey and Florian will have the opportunity to renew their wedding vows or end their nearly five-year-long marriage.

They first sparked breakup rumors back in December 2024 when Stacey conducted an interview with Parade sans her wedding ring.

During her interview, Stacey made a comment in the past tense that hinted she and Florian had already parted ways.

“I loved him so much, and I just wanted the perfect life,” Stacey told the outlet. “But at the end of the day, there is no such thing as a perfect life.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.