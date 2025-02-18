90 Day: The Last Resort viewers call out ‘bitter’ Darcey Silva for ‘hostile’ behavior

“Hurricane Darcey” was in full effect last night.

The longtime 90 Day Fiance star made her 90 Day: The Last Resort debut, and it was nothing short of explosive.

Darcey Silva joined her twin sister, Stacey Silva, and Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, at their marriage retreat in Arizona, and off the bat, she stirred things up.

Although the marriage retreat was intended for couples, Stacey felt that Darcey’s involvement in her and Florian’s marriage called for some three-way therapy.

Darcey arrived while the couples were having dinner, and it didn’t take long for her and Stacey to get into a catfight.

The sisters traded barbs, ending with Stacey storming off and Darcey following her.

Darcey spoke with producers during a solo confessional and told them, “Stacey’s acting like a f**king baby right now.”

Darcey and Stacey continued to go at it back in their hotel room, but this time, Darcey ended up walking away, declaring, “I’m out.”

Darcey Silva is under fire for her ‘nasty’ behavior

After watching Stacey and Darcey’s interactions on Monday evening, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers sided with Stacey.

In a Reddit post titled, “Darcy seems so nasty, jealous and bitter.. why,” one viewer questioned why Darcey was so “hostile” toward her twin sister.

The comments section overflowed with remarks from fellow 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers who also felt Darcey came in a little too hot.

One Redditor surmised that Darcey had to “come and do whatever it takes to get the spotlight back on herself where it belongs!!!” after seeing her sister branch out on her own.

A second commenter assumed that Darcey was “jealous” because Stacey and Florian are cast members in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and she and her husband, Georgi Rusev, are not.

“Stacey getting offered full cast would’ve felt like a hit to Darcey ego. Like oh my relationship isn’t as good? Oh viewers like them more than me? Oh they know my relationship is fake? I’m guessing Stacey didn’t want to be there full time with Darcey, honestly,” the commenter wrote.

A third viewer chimed in, writing that Stacey and Darcey both “throw digs” at each other when given the opportunity.

‘Hurricane Darcey’ was ready for her 90 Day: The Last Resort debut

Ahead of her return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Darcey made it clear that she was ready for the drama.

Taking to he Instagram Story, Darcey uploaded a photo of herself dressed in a low-cut blazer as she overlooked a cityscape from a window.

In her caption, Darcey wrote, “Hurricane Darcey is ready! Love you all!”

Darcey has interfered in Stacey and Florian’s marriage

Darcey is part of the reason that Stacey and Florian signed up for marriage therapy in the first place.

As Stacey shared earlier this season, Darcey and Florian have gotten a little too close for comfort.

Darcey and Florian have been talking to each other in the middle of the night and partying late together, and Stacey isn’t comfortable with their closeness. On top of that, Darcey told Florian that he’d be better off single.

During their hotel argument, Stacey told Darcey, “Actually [you and Florian] have a better connection than I have with Florian. Well, take him!”

Darcey looked shocked by her sister’s remark and declined the offer.

“No, thank you, Stacey. Yeah, I’m married, honey,” Darcey replied. “Stacey, you need to chill. You’re comin’ in way too hot, and this look isn’t good on you.”

Stacey wasn’t bothered by her twin’s comments, though, and she fired back, “That’s okay. I’m speaking my truth, and I will be heard.”

Will Darcey’s antics push Stacey and Florian toward divorce?

Darcey has already made an impression on 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers, and something tells us we haven’t seen the last of her shenanigans just yet.

It remains to be seen whether Darcey’s involvement in Stacey and Florian‘s marriage will interfere with them reconciling their relationship and renewing their vows or if she’ll be the catalyst that pushes them toward divorce.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.