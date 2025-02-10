Ariela Weinberg congratulates Biniyam for Super Bowl halftime performance: ‘So so so proud of you!’

Biniyam Shibre was given the opportunity of a lifetime on Sunday night.

The Ethiopian native performed at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Biniyam prepared to show off his acrobatic skills.

The 90 Day Fiance star has displayed his work as a dancer, choreographer, and gymnast on reality TV, and last night, he got the chance to share his talent on a much bigger stage.

Biniyam put his gymnastic skills to the test when he joined Kendrick Lamar’s dance squad on the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as an acrobat.

Biniyam shared several photos and videos from his experience on Instagram, including a backstage photo with Samuel L. Jackson and the accompanying dance troupe.

In another Instagram post, Biniyam walked through the Caesars Superdome tunnel entrance with the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders and videoed himself on the field as President Trump greeted some of the players.

Clearly, Biniyam was proud of his moment on the big stage, and so was his estranged wife, Ariela Weinberg.

Ariela was ‘so so so proud’ of Biniyam’s ‘amazing’ opportunity

Ariela first took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to tease her husband’s performance.

She uploaded a photo of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Ariela teased Biniyam’s appearance at the Super Bowl and then congratulated him. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

In her caption, Ariela wrote, “Tune in for an awesome surprise at the Super Bowl halftime show today!”

In her second slide, Ariela shared a photo of the halftime show featuring Biniyam and his fellow performers.

“Congratulations to Bini!” she wrote. “He was one of the acrobats on the street lamp in the half-time show! I am SO SO SO PROUD of you!”

Ariela shared photos of Biniyam at the Super Bowl and called his appearance an “amazing opportunity.” Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela also shared some of Biniyam’s Instagram photos, including his posing with Samuel L. Jackson.

In her fourth slide, Ariela said that Biniyam “wasn’t nervous at all” about performing, although admittedly, she would have been “freaking out!”

“What an amazing opportunity to perform at one of the biggest events in the world in front of the American president!” she captioned her last photo.

Ariela and Biniyam’s marital woes

Ariela’s post raises some questions about her and Biniyam’s marriage.

For starters, Ariela and Biniyam haven’t included each other in their Instagram activity in recent months.

The last time they mentioned one another was in November 2023, when Biniyam wished Ariela a happy birthday.

While it’s great to see Ariela rooting for Biniyam via social media for a change, their interactions this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort haven’t exactly hinted that their marriage is still going strong.

Ariela is still worried about Biniyam’s wandering eye, and he is fed up with her complaining and controlling nature.

Additionally, Ariela wants Biniyam to be more affectionate with her, and Biniyam complained that Ariela was withholding his social media passwords.

After some therapy with the marriage counselors, Ariela finally relinquished control and gave Biniyam his passwords, but they still couldn’t see eye to eye.

During their latest group session, Ariela apologized for using “negative” words to describe Biniyam, yelling at him, and saying “unkind” things.

While Ariela came clean about her behavior, during Biniyam’s apology, some information came to light that didn’t sit well with his wife.

Biniyam revealed that when he met Ariela, he was still messaging the girl he was with before her. And not only that, but Ariela claimed that Biniyam’s timeline wasn’t adding up.

Ariela alleged that Biniyam lied about the dates he was with other women and, therefore, didn’t accept his apology.

“Bini hates looking like the bad guy, and so he’s trying to soften the story by turning it into like, ‘Oh, in the very beginning of our relationship, I was talking to another woman,'” Ariela confessed during a solo interview.

“No! That’s not true; there was no other woman in the beginning of our relationship,” she continued.

“I feel like he’s apologizing and still trying to protect himself at the same time.”

Will Ariela and Biniyam stay together or part ways?

Whether Ariela and Biniyam will decide to stay married during their recommitment ceremony is still up in the air.

According to IMDb.com, Ariela and Biniyam will face even more trouble in their marriage this season before the finale on March 24.

As the website teases, “Ari fears her relationship with Bini is over” in Episode 12, and “Ari and Bini make a difficult life-changing decision” in Episode 13.

While names aren’t mentioned, the season finale episode, The Last Insult, says, “Some couples renew their vows and others part ways at the recommitment ceremony.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.